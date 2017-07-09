PALESTINE : News briefing from July 2nd to July 6th

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Briefing for July 2nd - July 6th, 2017

http://alray.ps/en/index.php?act=post&id=9186#.WWKIcG3Vrio



ALRAY IN A WEEK is a weekly bulletin e-newsletter comes out every Sunday to keep ALRAY’s readers flashed with a diverse range of possible issues that are important to the Palestinian Cause.

In ALRAY IN A WEEK you can read about the most Palestinian top news headlines of the previous week, each according to its subject:



Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Inside this issue:

Detentions:

IOF arrested Sunday at dawn seven Palestinians, among them the Palestinian parliament member Khaledah Jarar in raids to different areas of the West Bank. Further details

The Shin Bet security service announced Sunday the arrest of a Palestinian youth from Tubas, claiming that he carried out a shooting attack eight years ago, killing two Israeli police men in Jordan valley. Further details

Israeli occupation forces arrested Monday morning 17 Palestinians in raids to different areas of the West Bank. Further details

Israeli occupation forces arrested Wednesday at dawn 16 Palestinians in raids to different cities of the occupied West Bank, among them one of Hamas leaders and other activists. Further details

Home demolition and Land grab:

Israeli occupation authorities warned Tuesday the owners of three Palestinian houses of demolishing them in Dier Abu Masha’l and Sliwad in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Further details

Israeli military bulldozers demolished early on Wednesday the village of Al-Araqeeb in Negev for the 115 time. Further details

Other violations:

The IOF raided a mosque in Bier Basha village southern Jenin and searched it carefully. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

Inside this issue:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday blocked a legislation that would prevent the division of Jerusalem, Israeli media reported. Further details

The last June witnessed an increasing number of Israeli settlers storming into the Al-Aqsa Mosque reached to 1391, Al-Quds Center for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs confirmed. Further details

The World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization adopted Tuesday a resolution reaffirming Israel's lack of sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem. Further details

The Israeli occupation authorities are expected to begin work on a long series of plans to expand Jewish neighborhoods in occupied Jerusalem and to build new Jewish settler buildings inside Palestinian neighborhoods. Further details

Unlawful settlement:

Inside this issue:

A plan to build 2000 settlement units in Jerusalem to be ratified on Monday morning by Israeli Knesset, a Hebrew newspaper reported. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

Inside this issue:

The Israeli authorities renewed the administrative detention for four months for prisoner Sabah Faroon from Al-Izaria village in Jerusalem for the fourth time in a row. Further details

The Israeli occupation court sentenced on Sunday morning a Palestinian prisoner from the West Bank to seven years. Further details

The father of Palestinian detainee Ansam Shawahne,19, said that the Israeli occupation authorities banned them from visiting their daughter till 26/2/2017 without giving clear reasons. Further details

Ofar military court postponed Wednesday the trial of the Palestinian parliament member Khaledah Jarar till next Monday, under the pretext of waiting the report of checking her personal iPhone and computer. Further details

Gaza under siege:

Inside this issue:

Specialized technical committee will leave the Gaza Strip this week to Cairo to discuss the needs of buffer zone based on the recent understandings with Egyptian authorities, Iyad Al-Bozom, spokesperson of Interior Ministry of Gaza said. Further details

Ministry of Agriculture warned Wednesday of shriveling up of the crops due to the lack of water because of the continuous electricity cut amid the heat wave that hits the area. Further details

Hamas delegation to Egypt confirmed that the delegation held a series of talks with Egyptian officials resulted in some of understandings that will play a role in easing the siege on Gaza. Further details

Two international organizations intend to file a complaint to the Israeli High Court, regarding reducing the electricity amount to the Gaza strip recently. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Inside this issue:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (July 1-2, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (July 4-5, 2017). Further details

Reports and Analysis:

Inside this issue:

Israel, PA threaten life of Gaza cancer patients. Further details

Hanyieh’s speech is historic and we call to take its positive indications: Factions. Further details

Other news:

Inside this issue:

Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), appreciated the attitude of the secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Saeb Erekat, in his speech at the United Nations last Thursday evening ". Further details

Jordanian members of Parliament called on the Jordanian and Palestinian governments to exert pressure on the Greek Orthodox Patriarch in Jerusalem to cancel the sale of more than 500 dunams of the Orthodox Christian endowment in occupied Jerusalem to the Israeli occupation municipality. Further details

The Israeli Central Court in the city of Nazareth convicted Monday the settler Yannan Raoufini, 20, from Ovakim, of burning the Tabgha church on the northern banks of Lake Tiberias on June 18, 2015. Further details

Israeli prime minister Netanyahu described the situation in Gaza as explosive, however he noted that it does not constitute a threat to Israel. Further details

Monitoring Unit of the Government Media Office-Gaza recorded in its report of June 2017 more than 34 violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces against journalists in the occupied Palestinian territories. Further details