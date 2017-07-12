San Francisco Labor Council unananimously adopts a resolution to end the U.S. Blockade Against Cuba

International Committee

The San Francisco Labor Council Adopts a Resolution by Unanimous Vote to End the U.S. Blockade Against Cuba

We welcome this resolution by the San Francisco Labor Council as it joins a growing number of cities, states and other organizations that are condemning the cruel and illegal blockade of Cuba. This resolution adds considerable weight to the struggle against Trump's recent reactionary step backwards in the process towards normalization between the two countries. The San Francisco Labor Council represents 100,000 workers in 150 AFL-CIO and Change to Win labor unions in San Francisco.

Resolution to End the U.S. blockade against Cuba

Whereas, the San Francisco Labor Council has gone on record calling for an end to the U.S. blockade, travel ban and trade embargo against Cuba since July 26, 1993, and along with other labor unions, supported the many successful challenges to the blockade by grassroots organizations including the Pastors for Peace Friendshipment caravans to Cuba; and

Whereas, the arguments stated in the Council's 1993 resolution still hold true, namely that the blockade is not only harmful to Cuba's workers and citizens, but "restricts our freedom to travel, and ending it will create jobs for U.S. workers"; and

Whereas, following the Obama administration's partial moves to normalize U.S.-Cuban relations, now the Trump administration has expressed its intention to reverse this trend and tighten the blockade of Cuba once again.

Therefore be it resolved, that the San Francisco Labor Council reaffirm its support for ending the trade embargo, travel restrictions and all aspects of the U.S. blockade against Cuba, and oppose efforts by the Trump administration to tighten the blockade; and

Be it finally resolved, that the Council send this resolution to its affiliates, area Labor Councils, the California Labor Federation, Change to Win, and to the AFL-CIO, urging concurrence - including by formally submitting this resolution to the 2017 AFL-CIO convention and the 2018 convention of the California Labor Federation.

July 10, 2017

