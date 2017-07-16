PALESTINE : News briefing from July 9th to July 13th

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Briefing for July 9th - July 13th, 2017

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Detentions:

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) waged during last night and at dawn Monday a large scale-campaign of arrests in multiple raids to different districts of the occupied West Bank. Further details

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested Sunday evening two children from the village of Jadira, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested a young man from the village of Badrus west of the West Bank city of Ramallah on Wednesday morning. Further details

Home demolition and Land grab:

Israeli occupation forces demolished Tuesday morning a residential building in Issaweya town north east of occupied Jerusalem. Further details

Assassinations:

Israeli shot dead a Palestinian man in his thirties by a live bullet, and seriously injured another, claiming that they try to steal his home in Netanya. Further details

Two Palestinian youths shot dead Wednesday at dawn by Israeli soldiers , three others injured in armed clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin. Further details

Other violations:

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) broke on early Wednesday into the Old Mosque of Omar Ibn Al-Khattab in the West Bank city of Qalqilya. Further details

Israeli occupation forces stormed Wednesday at dawn the offices of Al-Quds TV channel and the headquarters of Ramsat corporation in Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

Accompanied by heavy security, Israeli settlers, Jewish students and members of the Israeli occupation police stormed on Sunday morning the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Further details

Unlawful settlement:

Turkey on Sunday condemned Israel's approval for more illegal settlements in occupied east Jerusalem. Further details

The member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), head of the Jerusalem Affairs Department, Ahmad Qurie, warned of the dangers of racist settlement projects and proposals by the extreme right-wing parties, leaders, ministers and members of the Knesset, considering it a challenge to the international community and its efforts to advance the settlement process in the region. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

The Israeli occupation forces extended the detention of member in Palestinian legislative Council Khalida Jarar, 53, from Al-Bireh town in West Bank for 48 hours. Further details

The Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) described the decision of the Israeli occupation court on Wednesday to hold the leader of the Front, MP Khaleda Jarrar, under administrative detention for 6 months as a systematic Israeli crime against the leaders of the Palestinian people. Further details

Gaza under siege:

Head of Security Affairs Sector in Gaza General Tawfiq Abu Naim said Saturday that the Palestinian security services tightened the security measures along the southern border with Egypt in wake of the security events in Sinai. Further details

Power Authority confirmed that the current electricity crisis in Gaza is going through its worst situation after stopping pumping fuel from Egypt and reducing Israeli power suplies to the Gaza power lines at the request of Ramallah. Further details

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Gaza said that cancer patients face a "severe" fate due to lack of varieties of their medicines in the specialized hospital for treatment. Further details

Palestinian Ministry of Health said Wednesday that the Palestinian Authority based in Ramallah banned about 240 vouchers for catheters treatments outboard. Further details

Al-Hayat newspaper said that Egypt refused to include the understandings reached with Hamas on the agenda of the summit meeting between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo last Sunday. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (July 9, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (July 10-11, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (July 12-13, 2017). Further details

Reports and Analysis:

Governmental Media Office held Wednesday a political forum ‘Prospects of Reviving the Palestinian National Project’ , attended by representatives of Palestinian factions and a number of writers , political and journalists. Further details

Tawjihi students’ defeat siege. Further details

Other news:

Hamas politburo Chairman Ismail Haniyeh offered condolences on Sunday to Egypt on the Egyptian soldiers who died in an armed attack in the Sinai Peninsula. Further details

Palestine appreciated the UNESCO decision of designating Hebron and the two adjoined shrines at its heart - Tomb of the Patriarchs and the Muslim Ibrahimi Mosque – as a "Palestinian World Heritage Site in Danger". Further details