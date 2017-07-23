PALESTINE : News briefing from July 16th to July 20th

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Briefing for July 16th - July 20th, 2017

ALRAY IN A WEEK is a weekly bulletin e-newsletter comes out every Sunday to keep ALRAY’s readers flashed with a diverse range of possible issues that are important to the Palestinian Cause.

In ALRAY IN A WEEK you can read about the most Palestinian top news headlines of the previous week, each according to its subject:

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Inside this issue:

Detentions:

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested 12 Palestinian citizens in raids to several West Bank cities. Further details

Israeli occupation forces arrested Thuresday at dawn 18 Palestinians in a wide arrest campaign to different cities on Occupied Jerusalem and West Bank. Further details

Other violations:

Israeli military forces confiscated tens of thousands of shekels from houses belonging to the family of a prisoner in the town of Idna west of Hebron in the West Bank. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

Inside this issue:

Israeli occupation authorities decided on Saturday to open Al-Aqsa mosque gradually staring from Sunday noon. Further details

Israeli occupation government announced, Saturday night, the gradual reopening of Al Aqsa Mosque in front of worshipers and tourists Sunday afternoon, after the decision of installing dozens of surveillance cameras and sensitive and warning devices at the entrances to the mosque. Further details

Israeli Minister of Internal Security, Gilad Erdan, claimed that the Aqsa Mosque is under Israeli sovereignty and that Jordan's position on the closure of the mosque on Friday is “not important”. Further details

Israeli ministerial committee for legislation approved Sunday Unified Jerusalem Bill that bans dividing occupied Jerusalem in any future settlement. Further details

The Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Wael Arabiyat warned of the persistence of the occupation authorities and Jewish extremists in their unprecedented violations of the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque, on the pretext of containing violence and tension. Further details

Israeli occupation police beat on Sunday night a number of Jerusalemite prayers near Al-Aqsa mosque gates. Further details

A group of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday morning for the first time since it was closed last Friday by Israeli police. Further details

Both Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center and Adahlah Center offered Monday a caveat before filing suit to the Israeli court against closing the old city and occupied Jerusalem and banning Palestinians from reaching it. Further details

About 50 Jerusalimates injured in clashes erupted Tuesday night between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinians in different areas of occupied Jerusalem. Further details

14 Palestinians were injured Tuesday night in clashes with Israeli occupation forces near Lions' Gate in the Old city walls, among them was Sheikh Ekrima Sabri the head of the Supreme Islamic Commission, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Further details

Gilad Erdan Israeli occupation interior minister revealed that they informed some Arab and Islamic countries before erecting electronic gates directly or through a third party. Further details

Israeli settlers stormed on Wednesday morning the courtyards of Al-Aqsa mosque from Magharba gate escorted with Israeli Special Forces. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) closed on Wednesday evening the entrances of the old city of Jerusalem and only allowed its residents to enter its surroundings. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

Inside this issue:

According to the Palestinian Prisoners' Center for Studies, Prisoner Shirin al-Issawi, who has been isolated in Jalameh prison since June 22, threatened to start an open-ended hunger strike if the prison administration continues to keep her in solitary confinement. Further details

According to human rights statistics, since 1967, Israeli occupation authorities issued approximately 50,000 administrative detention orders between a new decision and a renewal of thousands of Palestinian administrative detainees. Further details

Gaza under siege:

Inside this issue:

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) opened on Tuesday morning, fire at Palestinian houses and farmers' lands to east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Further details

Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Thursday morning the death of the 20th patient case in Gaza due to banning them from travel abroad for treatment. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Inside this issue:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (July 16, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (July 18-19, 2017). Further details

Reports and Analysis:

Inside this issue:

Jerusalemites are forcibly cut off from Al-Aqsa Mosque. Further details

Israeli new measures, defiance of Murabitin. WHO WINS? Further details

Other news:

Inside this issue:



Thousands of Israelis rallied Wednesday night in demonstrations, supporting the calls of the family of the missed Israeli soldier in Gaza, to bring their son back. Further details