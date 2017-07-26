Robert Boughton, July 25th 2017

In My Own Words is an amazing and uplifting film directed by award-winning Indigenous filmmaker Erica Glynn. It follows the journey of a group of Aboriginal adults taking part in the Cuban- developed Yes I Can adult literacy campaign. It is directed by Erica Glynn and produced by Blackfella Films. Glynn embedded herself in a Literacy for Life Foundation class running in the small New South Wales town of Brewarrina. The audience gets to watch on as a group of Aboriginal adults pick up pen and paper for the first time and begin to learn to read and write. It is a heartwarming story that shows what is possible through lifting literacy.