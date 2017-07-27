CUBA : We need to keep up the pressure on the Open University

Cuba Update Campaign Action

In just 3 days, more than 1,000 people have written to their MPs about the Open University’s ban on Cuban students.

Can you help increase this number by writing to your MP too? It just takes a few seconds to take the action but will make a massive difference to the impact of the campaign if you can.

The campaign has received great press coverage with features in the Telegraph, Morning Star, and a letter in the Guardian.

Several university lecturers have also taken action on the issue, and the University and College Union (UCU) has written to the OU and the British government.

But we need to keep up the pressure on the Open University

We need the OU to feel the full disgust of public opinion on this policy, and if they refuse to back down we need the British government to intervene to force the OU to act in accordance with UK equalities law. This would send a clear message to the United States that the UK will not bow down to US threats or be complicit in the US blockade against Cuba.

Please write to your MP today, and if you’re able, make a donation to our campaigning work.

