PALESTINE : News briefing from July 23rd to July 27th

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Detentions:

Israeli occupation forces waged Sunday at dawn a wide arrest campaign to different cities of the West Bank, including an ex-minister, leaders and activists of Hamas. Further details

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) detained last night 9 Palestinians in multiple raids across different districts of the occupied West Bank towns and cities. Further details

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested Monday morning Hassan Abu Ghannam, father of the martyr Mohammed Abu Ghannam after storming his house in the town of Tur to the east of Jerusalem. Further details

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) detained at dawn Wednesday 21 Palestinians during a large-scale campaign of raids and inspections to different districts of the occupied West Bank. Further details

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested two young men from Qalandiya refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. Further details

Other violations:

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) declared Wednesday morning the site of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron to be a closed military zone, after tens of Israelis seized over a Palestinian building adjacent to the mosque. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

Israeli occupation forces installed Sunday at dawn smart cameras at the gate of the Asbat (Lions') leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Further details

21 Palestinians injured Sunday night as Israeli occupation forces quelled the Jerusalemites prayers after Isha’ prayes at Asbat gate in occupied Jerusalem. Further details

The Minister of the Jerusalem Affairs Adnan al-Husseini and the Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Committee for Education, Culture and Science, Murad al-Sudani, signed Sunday four agreements with the governorate and with three other Jerusalem institutions to support the preservation and restoration of the Palestinian heritage in occupied Jerusalem with the support of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO). Further details

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) expelled on Monday morning dozens of Palestinians, including employees of the Islamic Waqf protesting near the Beholder’s entrance Gate to al-Aqsa Mosque Compound. Further details

Israeli occupation authorities removed Tuesday the electronic gates that erected at the entrances to Al-Aqsa mosque, exchanging it with smart cameras, the process that will takes six months with a coast of NIS 100 million. Further details

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the police to search worshipers entering the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, a day after the removal of the electronic gates and replace it by smart cameras system, which will be completed within six months. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces removed Thursday at dawn all the iron bridges and corridors that were set up two days ago for the purpose of installing smart cameras at the entrances to Al-Aqsa Mosque on the side of the Asbat Gate. Further details

Gaza under siege:

The Israeli occupation artillery shelled Monday at dawn a site for Palestinian security forces in Khan Yunis southern Gaza Strip. Further details

Israeli occupation bulldozers penetrated, on Tuesday morning, into the lands of Palestinian citizens east of al-Qarara village, north of Khan yunis province, in the southern Gaza Strip. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (July 23, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (July 24-25, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (July 26-27, 2017). Further details

Reports and Analysis:

Palestinian Civilians in Revolt: The ICC and Al Aqsa. Further details

Other news:

Israeli cabinet is to convene Monday for the second time to discuss the electronic gates that are erected at the al-Aqsa mosque, Hebrwe channel 10 reported. Further details

The Israeli Occupation Army's Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot warned of exploding the current situation in the occupied West Bank and the sieged Gaza Strip. Further details

The Israeli Supreme Court held on Tuesday another hearing on the request to hand the bodies of three of Umm al-Fahem martyrs, who carried out the armed attack in Al-Aqsa courtyards, killing two Israeli policemen and injuring another. Further details

The Israeli Supreme Court on Tuesday evening ordered the Israeli police to hand over the bodies of the three martyrs of the Jabarin family from occupied Umm al-Fahm. Further details

The European Union's top court kept Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas on the EU terrorism blacklist on Wednesday and removed Sri Lankan separatist rebels, the Tamil Tigers. Further details

Thousands of residents of the city of Umm al-Fahm, bided farewell Thursday morning to the bodies of the three martyrs who carried out the attack in Jerusalem. Further details

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) responded to the decision of the European Court of Justice that it will go ahead in challenging the unjust political decisions against our people and the right of the movement itself legally. Further details

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the West Bank praised the achievement achieved by our people and the people of Jerusalem, especially the removal of electronic gates and cameras set by the Israeli occupation authorities on the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque about two weeks ago. Further details