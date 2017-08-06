PALESTINE : News briefing from July 30th to August 3rd

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Briefing for July 30th - August 3rd 20th, 2017

http://alray.ps/en/?act=post&id=9296#.WYd53c3Vrio



ALRAY IN A WEEK is a weekly bulletin e-newsletter comes out every Sunday to keep ALRAY’s readers flashed with a diverse range of possible issues that are important to the Palestinian Cause.

In ALRAY IN A WEEK you can read about the most Palestinian top news headlines of the previous week, each according to its subject:

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Inside this issue:

Detentions:

Israeli occupation forces arrested Sunday at dawn 15 Palestinians in raids to different cities of occupied West Bank. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) launched last night and at dawn hours on Monday a wide arrest campaign across several districts in the West Bank and Jerusalem. Further details

Israeli occupation forces arrested Tuesday at dawn ten Palestinians from different areas of Occupied West Bank. Further details

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested, Palestinian young man after shooting him during clashes in the town of Al-Khader south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) detained 25 Palestinian on Thursday morning raiding and ransacking campaign to several districts across the West Bank and Jerusalem. Further details

Home demolition and Land grab:

Israeli Supreme court approved Thursday the destruction of the houses of Palestinians who carried out the attack in which an Israeli soldier killed, the three attackers killed. Further details

Other violations:

Israeli settlers set up overnight Monday mobile homes on lands belonging to Jalud village in the southern occupied West Bank city of Nablus. Further details

Israel says it has completed the construction of part of its controversial separation wall near the Palestinian city of Hebron in the southern West Bank. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

Dozens of Israeli extremist settlers stormed into Al-Aqsa morning early on Monday from Al-Maghariba gate tightly guarded by Israeli police, with more restrictions imposed on Palestinians’ entry to the mosque. Further details

The Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) robbed significant documents, concerning properties and endowments of the occupied Palestinian city of Jerusalem, from the Islamic Holy Site of al-Aqsa Mosque Compound during al-Aqsa calamities in the last two weeks. Further details

The Temple organizations called on Israeli settlers to participate in wide raids to Al-Aqsa mosque on Tuesday to commemorates Tisha B’Av, Jerusalemite Youth movement called from defeated the Islamic holy site. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

A new batch of Gaza prisoners’ families headed early on Monday to visit their sons in Israeli jails via Beit Hanoun/Erez crossing north of the Gaza Strip. Further details

The Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) released overnight Sunday-Monday the Palestinian prisoner Baha Darwish from Kafrdan town, west of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, after ten years of detention. Further details

Israeli occupation authorities sentenced 47 detainees, including a member of Palestinian legislative council, to administrative detention, Palestinian Prisoners Cub reported Tuesday. Further details

The lawyer of prisoners and ex-prisoners’ Commission, Loay Akeh, revealed the testimony of the minor prisoner Mohammed Shamasneh, 18, from the town of Qutneh in Jerusalem, where he recounts the harsh interrogation, assaults and beatings he was subjected to by Israeli prison service. Further details

Gaza under siege:

Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced Tuesday the death of infant Donya Daghmush after being banned from travel for medical treatment, the number of victims of banning medical vouchers raised to 244. Further details

Supreme Israeli court postponed, up to a request of the Attorney General of the Israeli occupation government, a session to look into a petition field by two international organization against reducing the amount of electricity sent to Gaza, Hebrew sources reported. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (July 30, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (August 1st, 2017). Further details

Reports and Analysis:

The Israeli occupation still seizes the corpses of 249 of Palestinian men and women, of them since the sixties of the last century until this time, where Israeli authorities refuse to release the corpses and handing them over to their families as a form of the collective punishment, Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights stated in a report. Further details

The Government Media Office documented a series of Israeli attacks and violations and the use of excessive force against Palestinian journalists, which increased during July 2017 against press institutions and media freedoms in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially during the events of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem. Further details

Other news:

Senior Palestinian security sources confirmed Sunday resuming the Security coordination with Israeli occupation forces gradually, after a week of suspending it. Further details

Jared Corey Kushner newspaper publisher, senior advisor to President Donald Trump expressed his frustration regarding the "peace process" between the Palestinian Authority and "Israel". Further details

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas -- who recently froze all contacts with Israel -- has no short-term plans to leave Ramallah, the Palestinian Authority’s administrative capital, a top Abbas aide said Wednesday. Further details