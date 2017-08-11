President Trump Does Not Rule Out a Military Option for Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)
The U.S. President Donald Trump says a military option is not being ruled out for Venezuela.
Speaking from Bedminster, New Jersay, Trump told reporters, "We have many options for Venezuela and by the way I'm not going to rule out military options. We have many options ..this is our neighbour. We are all over the world and we have troops all over the world in places that are very, very far away.
Venezuela is not very far away and the people are suffering. They're dying. We have many options for Venezuela including a possible military option, if necessary."
A reporter then asked if Trump was proposing a U.S. military-led operation.
And he replied, "We don't talk about it but a military operation, a military option is certainly something that we could pursue." In a statement, the Pentagon said it had not recieved any orders regarding Venezuela and referred the media back to the White House.
Trump's comments come a day after the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reiterated his offer of talks with his U.S. counterpart.
Maduro invited the United States to agree to "mutually respectful" dialogue, adding that he will be in New York in September for the United Nations General Assembly. Maduro also offered an invitation to regional leaders to take part in a meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC, in an effort to improve relations.