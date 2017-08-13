PALESTINE : News briefing August 6th -10th

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Briefing for August 6th - Augist 10th, 2017

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Detentions:

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) detained nine Palestinians across the West Bank on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces(IOF) arrested last night and at dawn Monday 10 Palestinians including a girl during multiple raids across different districts of the occupied West Bank towns and cities. Further details

Israeli occupation forces(IOF) arrested Tuesday at dawn the former head of Nablus Zakat Committee,77, along with two others in Nablus. Further details

Israeli occupation forces arrested at least 12 Palestinians during raids in various parts of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. Further details

The Israeli occupation police arrested 202 Palestinian labors from the West Bank, arguing that they hadn't had permission to work in Israel. Further details

Israeli occupation forces(IOF) arrested a Palestinian youth near the Abrahimi Mosque in the occupied city of Hebron, allegedly for possession of a knife on Wednesday evening. Further details

Home demolition and Land grab:

Palestinians from the village of Walja, west of Bethlehem, on Thursday morning, prevented Israeli bulldozers from demolishing walls in the village homes. Further details

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) demolished on Tuesday at dawn three homes in the villages of Beir Meshal and Silwad in Ramallah in the center of the West Bank. Further details

Other violations:

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians' homes under protection of Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Saturday night at Jaber neighborhood near Keriat Arbaa' settlement in eastern Hebron in the south of the West Bank. Further details

Hundreds of Israeli settlers broke into Joseph Tomb on Monday at dawn in Nablus, northern West Bank, under restrictive protection of Israeli police. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) launched a campaign against the residents of the city of Umm al-Fahm inside the occupied territories of 1948, who came to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque. Further details

Israeli Military announced that one of its soldiers was shot by friendly fire during an arrest operation in the Deheisheh refugee camp in the southern West Bank; two Palestinians were wounded at the same clashes and then arrested. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

Dozens of extremist Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque from Al-Magharba gate under the protection of the Israeli occupation Police on Sunday morning. Further details

Israeli military liaison office announced on Monday evening the allowing of Jerusalemites to enter the Gaza Strip after getting permission. Further details

The Human Rights Watch organization (HRW) said that between the start of Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967 and the end of 2016, Israeli occupation revoked the status of at least 14,595 Palestinians from East Jerusalem, according to the Interior Ministry. Further details

Israeli occupation authorities learned a lesson from the recent events in Al-Aqsa mosque that it work to reduce the possibility of similar mistakes in the future. Further details

Israeli occupation escalates his Judaization campaign against Jerusalem and Jerusalemites and has carried out many settlement projects, as well as the brutal security measures practiced against the Jerusalemite, Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs confirmed. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

A new batch of Gaza Strip prisoners’ families headed at dawn Monday to visit their sons in Israeli jails through Beit Hanoun/Erez crossing, north of the besieged Gaza Strip. Further details

Israeli occupation authorities issued administrative detention orders against a number of prisoners from the cities of Jenin and Qalqiliya in the occupied West Bank. Further details

Palestinian prisoners held in Raymond prison decided to begin their escalatory steps in protest against the Israeli Prison Services (IPS) frequent storming to their cells, the Bureau of the Prisoners' Leading Committee confirmed Tuesday. Further details

On Tuesday evening, Israeli occupation authorities released the 41 aged Mohammed Issa after spending 15 years in jail. Further details

The Israeli military occupation court in Salem sentenced on Wednesday Mohammed Abed from the town of Kfardan west of Jenin to 25 months in prison and a fine of 6,000 shekels. Further details

Gaza under siege:

Israeli occupation gunboats targeted Palestinians' ships off the northern Gaza Strip shores on Sunday morning. Further details

Israeli occupation army claimed that it spotted a drone that took off from Gaza and fell in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip. Further details

Israeli occupation gunboats targeted last night fishing boats off Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah shores in the south and central Gaza Strip with heavy machine guns. Further details

Three Gazans were injured Tuesday midnight in Israeli air raids against Palestinian resistance sites in the Gaza Strip. Further details

"Gaza is not allowed to remain a testing ground for Israeli occuaption weapons ,” The Islamic Resistance Movement -Hamas said. Further details

Rafah crossing will be opened on Monday for four days, only for the travel of pilgrims Gaza Crossing and Borders Authority stated. Further details

Basem Na'eim, the head of the health sector, emphasized that the ministry of health would not allow the suspension of healthcare provided to citizens in the hospitals of the Gaza Strip in spite of all the arbitrary measures by the Palestinian Authority that also started to force medical sections' employees into compulsory retirement. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (August 6, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (August 8, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (August 10, 2017). Further details

Reports and Analysis:

Electricity crisis in Gaza is illegal procedure against an entire people, Oxfam stated Sunday, stressing the need to solve the crisis. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces(IOF) arrested 880 Palestinians from the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), including 144 children and 18 women, a group of prisoners’ affairs institutions stated in a monthly report. Further details

The World Health organization (WHO) announced that the Palestinian Authority had reduced financial support to Palestinian patients in Gaza who seek healthcare outside the Gaza Strip. Further details

Other news:

Jordan's King Abdullah II is visiting Ramallah on Monday in order to meet with the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas. Further details

About 300 young Jewish immigrants from different parts of the world will arrive to be recruited into the occupation army next week, Israeli channel 7 reported. Further details

The head of the Israeli occupation forces’ Southern Command Eyal Zamir Wednesday said that Hamas movement does not seem interested in fighting a war against Israel now. Further details