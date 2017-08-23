CUBA : Update on the Days of Action against the Blockade

Days of Action Against the Blockade:

more Endorsements, More Actions

UPDATE ON THE DAYS OF ACTION

AGAINST THE BLOCKADE, 2017



NEW ENDORSERS





The New York State Nurses' Association - the state's largest professional association for registered nurses with a membership of 40,000 - has added its voice to the growing chorus of American health professionals who have endorsed this year's Days of Action Against the Blockade (September 11-16) in Washington, DC.

This year's focus is healthcare , and we have scheduled a week of activities to bring attention to issues like:

Why healthcare is a basic human rights for all Cubans but still a pay-for-it privilege for Americans;

How we can make life-saving, Cuban-developed medicines available to Americans, and needed American drugs and health technology available to Cubans by putting an end to a failed, more-than-55-year-old blockade; and

How we can work together to end the blockade against Cubans and support universal health care for Americans.