PALESTINE : News briefing August 20th -24th

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Briefing for August 13th - Augist 17th, 2017

http://alray.ps/en/?act=post&id=9444#.WaM9BM3Vrio



ALRAY IN A WEEK is a weekly bulletin e-newsletter comes out every Sunday to keep ALRAY’s readers flashed with a diverse range of possible issues that are important to the Palestinian Cause.

In ALRAY IN A WEEK you can read about the most Palestinian top news headlines of the previous week, each according to its subject:

Related post

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Inside this issue:

Detentions:

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Sunday at dawn a number of Palestinians after raiding their homes in the occupied Jerusalem. Further details

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) detained Sunday at dawn five Palestinians in raids to the West Bank cities of Tulkarm, Jalazoun Camp, Salwad, Amaa'ri camp, in addition to Beit Kahel town in northwest of Hebron. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested last night and at dawn Monday 17 Palestinians during multiple raids across different parts of the occupied West Bank and occupied Jerusalem. Further details

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested on Monday Bahaa Abu al-Haija from Jenin refugee camp after being summoned to meet Israeli intelligence at Salem camp to the west of the city. Further details

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested Palestinian from Idna, west of Hebron, at dawn on Wednesday. Further details

Home demolition and Land grab:

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) demolished Monday morning a home in Salwan, south of Al-Aqsa mosque, for the second time. Further details

"Adalah" legal centre filed a petition submitted to the District Committee in the south area against "Arad Railroad" plan, which threatens 4700 acres and ignores 50.000 Palestinians in Negev. Further details

Israeli bulldozers razed a children's school in the village of Jib al-Thayb, east of Bethlehem, in the southern West Bank. Further details

Assassinations:

Israeli media reported that an Israeli soldier was injured by friendly fire as a Palestinian minor tried to carry out a stab operation at Za'tara checkpoint, south of Nablus. Further details

Other violations:

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed the town of Barta'a, southwest of Jenin, on Sunday, and erected several military checkpoints and raided a petrol station. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) built on Monday a wall of barbed wire on the road leading to the military checkpoint of “Imriha” near Yabud south of Jenin north of the West Bank. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

Inside this issue:

Extremist settlers stormed Sunday morning, the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque from Mughrabi gate, guarded by the Israeli occupation forces and police. Further details

Israeli occupation court decided on Monday to release Sheikh Nur al-Din al-Rajabi, one of the imams and orator of the occupied mosques in Jerusalem, on condition of being expelled from the city of Jerusalem and the old town for a week and a bail of NIS 5,000. Further details

102 settlers stormed the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque Tuesday morning via Almaghariba gate with intensive presence of Israeli police. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) banned Tuesday books from entering schools of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Further details

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reaffirmed the religious centrality of the holy city of Jerusalem and the eternal attachment of Muslims throughout the world to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that the safety and sanctity of its holy places are closely linked to the establishment of peace and security in the region as a whole. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces released a 15-year-old girl, without any condition, while jailed her father on Tuesday evening. Further details

A senior United Nations political affairs official voiced concerns over recent Israeli Knesset move to amend a law to cement its control over East Jerusalem. Further details

Dozens of extremist Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Magharba Gate under protection of Israeli police on Wednesday morning. Further details

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved on Wednesday allowing Knesset members to break into Al-Aqsa next week for one day as a test. Further details

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) prevented on Thursday morning students from the Islamic school in Al-Aqsa Mosque from entering the mosque. Further details

Unlawful settlement:

Inside this issue:

The Jewish Agency’s Settlement Department has been planning to establish new Jewish towns in occupied Galilee and Negev in order to house 3,000 Israeli settlers, after it froze similar plans three years ago. Further details

Israeli occupation authorities adopting Settlements Regulation Law which seizes private Palestinian property meets both Israeli and international legal standards, Israeli paper reported. Further details

A plan to establish three new settlement blocs in Gush Etzion settlement compound, Maariv newspaper reported Thursday. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

Inside this issue:

A new batch of Gaza Strip prisoners’ families headed at dawn Monday to visit their sons in Israeli jails through Beit Hanoun/Erez crossing, north of the beleaguered Gaza Strip. Further details

Israeli magistrate court renewed the detention of Sheikh Raed Salah until next Thursday to present accusing list against him. Further details

The health condition of the wounded detainee Raed Salahi is extremely serious as he still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Hadassah hospital, lawyer Karem Ajwa said. Further details

The Israeli Central Court in Haifa is due to hold a court session on Thursday for Sheikh Raed Salah, leader of the Northern Islamic movement in the pre-1948 occupied Palestine. Further details

The Ofer military court postponed the hearing session on the case of the female minor detainee, Malak al-Ghaliz ,14, from Jalazoun refugee camp, until further notice, according to her sister, Rozan. Further details

Ministry of detainees and ex-detainees appealed local and international human rights organizations to intervene to rescue the detainees in Israeli occupation jails, as Israeli prison service (IPS) launches a vicious and systematic attack on the aspects of their life. Further details

Gaza under siege:

Inside this issue:

Israeli military bulldozers penetrated Monday morning into the eastern part of Khazaa’ town east of Khan Youns southern Gaza strip. Further details

The PA president Mahmoud Abbas will continue his punitive measures against Gaza by dismissing around 30 thousands of Palestinian authority employees, Israeli newspaper reported on Wednesday morning. Further details

The three-month old baby girl, Yomna Allouh, suffers from cramps and suffocation, where she spends most of her life in hospital between intensive care unit; child incubator and her family home in Deir Al-Balah central of the Gaza Strip. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Inside this issue:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (August 20, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (August 22, 2017). Further details

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (August 24, 2017). Further details

Reports and Analysis:

Inside this issue:

Remembering the arson attack against al-Aqsa mosque. Further details

Other news:

Inside this issue:

Al-Jazeera satellite channel published on Sunday night exclusive footage shows the Israeli soldiers’ failure and lack of readiness in dealing with accidental incidents they may face. Further details

Israeli 460 Brigade of Armored Corps is not ready for any coming war , Israeli military minister concluded following a surprise inspection last week of the 460th Armored Brigade. Further details

United Nation High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ra'ad Ben Zeid AL-Hussein is expected to publish a database of international companies involved in settlement activities in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Golan Heights. Further details

The Israeli family of the lost soldier in Gaza, Hadar Goldin, attacked the Israeli government due to its continuous neglect of their son's issue who was held captive in 2014. Further details

Jibril Rajoub, the member of Fatah Central Committee confirmed that a Palestinian-Turkish meeting is to be in 28 of this month in Turkey, where the head of Palestinian Authority will meet the president of Turkey. Further details

Palestinian companies exported $ 8.1 million of agricultural, stone and marble products to the United States, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, Ministry of National Economy said. Further details

The Association of Sudanese Scholars (ASS) nullified the call of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment to normalize relations with the Israeli entity on Wednesday. Further details

The Israeli occupation army officially announced the introduction of "Star" or “Hermes 900” to the military service in the process of grasping the aircraft with higher efficiency. Further details

US Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, will meet on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and later Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss ways to revive the settlement process. Further details