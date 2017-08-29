VENEZUELA : Military and civilians participate in joint civic-military exercises

William Camacoro, August 29th 2017

There were two military practices this past weekend, one closed, and held from early in Fort Tiuna and another open, where the civil population was called to participate, that one began in the Paseo de la Resistance, with a concentration of Militia and others components of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, motorized forces, institutions and individuals.



There they formed up in rows and, with the motorized force in the vanguard, marched to Fort Tiuna, under a torrential downpour that fell along the way and people shouted "If Chavez got wet in the rain, I also get wet in the rain" (upa), impressive to see that huge number of Militia trotting under the rain.



The march ended at Fort Tiuna, specifically in the Courtyard of the Academies, to give continuity to the exercises that had begun earlier, and there they put that crowd to practice at several stations assisted by FANB officials.