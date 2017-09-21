Lady Borton, September 2017

Arguably the best general book in English about Việt Nam by a Vietnamese

Last Sunday, I was on a panel in Hampshire County, MA (Ken Burns’ old stomping ground) for a preview of Burns’ series on Việt Nam, which the local PBS station (WGBY) hosted. After watching Burns’ preview, I was struck once again that we Americans re-fight the war in books and films as we did initially: with scant attention to exploring in depth Vietnamese motivations and experience.

For anyone teaching Vietnamese Studies, anyone about to visit Việt Nam, and anyone curious about Việt Nam, let me recommend arguably the best general book in English about Việt Nam by a Vietnamese: Hữu Ngọc’s Viet Nam: Tradition and Change.

To order contact the Ohio University Press



Viet Nam: Tradition and Change is the second book conceived and produced jointly from the outset by an American and a Vietnamese publisher (Ohio University Press Research in International Studies, Southeast Asia Series # 128 in Athens, OH and Thế Giới [World] Publishers in Hà Nội, Việt Nam). Professor Elizabeth Collins from Ohio University made the initial selection from Hữu Ngọc’s 1,255-page Wandering through Vietnamese Culture, which itself is a selection of essays he published in Việt Nam News and other journals over the course of more than twenty years. Hữu Ngọc wrote the essays in English, French, and Vietnamese.

By Western counting, Hữu Ngọc will be ninety-nine in December. By Vietnamese counting, he is already over a hundred. Hữu Ngọc has always been what Americans call “legally blind,” but now he can read only text in heavy marker-pen. His hearing is also limited, but his mind and memory, his stamina and courage remain strong. Two mornings a week, Hữu Ngọc meets whoever shows up at his open door at Thế Giới. The rest of the week, he works at home, with Vietnamese and international friends visiting. Vietnamese colleagues read to Hữu Ngọc in English, French, and Vietnamese. He also continues pursuing many projects and starting new ones.

Hữu Ngọc revised Elizabeth Collins’ initial Contents through many drafts, always with great appreciation for her care in providing a handle whereby he could grasp his own work. However, then in his mid-nineties, he wanted to work on new projects rather than the revisions needed for a book. By that time, Hữu Ngọc and I had been colleagues for forty years. Under his guidance, I did the revisions—checking details, updating data, adding clarifications, and editing his English. I added an Appendix with a short essay, “About the Vietnamese Language,” a six-page Chronology, and the first professional index published from Việt Nam. With Unicode, pdf files, and editing and design in Hà Nội to fit the Ohio University Press series style specifications, we could provide Vietnamese fonts and assure accuracy of diacritical marks.

Two other significant additions took a full year.

Hữu Ngọc often quoted excerpts from Vietnamese poetry and prose, but he mentioned only the writer’s name, never the title. His translations had shifted from Hán ideographic Chinese or Nôm ideographic Vietnamese to Quốc Ngữ Romanized Vietnamese to French to English, with that last shift completed during the American War, when Vietnamese translators lacked experience in English. Of course, it was years later when I worked on the translations, and I had excellent Internet in Hà Nội. I read through each poet’s work in Quốc Ngữ on the Web until I found the poem Hữu Ngọc had excerpted. Then I re-translated directly from the Quốc Ngữ.

But that step was insufficient.

Many of Hữu Ngọc’s quoted texts are originally in Hán or Nôm. About a hundred scholars across the world can read Nôm. Far fewer can read both Hán and Nôm. Dr. Trần Đoàn Lâm, director of Thế Giới Publishers, can read both scripts, and he has exquisite English. I created for Mr. Lâm a two-column chart with the original script (Hán, Nôm, or Quốc Ngữ) in one column and my English translation in the other. With the exception of epics, for context, I provided Mr. Lâm with each work’s full original text. His column ran sixty pages, whereas my column was mostly white space, with English alongside the appropriate spot in the original, which I’d determined by aligning stanzas in the original Hán or Nôm with the Quốc Ngữ.

Mr. Lâm and I spent a morning discussing his suggestions, moving from the original directly into English. For me, these were peerless, intensive lessons in etymology of Hán, Nôm, and Quốc Ngữ words and images. I re-translated the texts and included the titles of each work in both Quốc Ngữ and English. By working together in this way, with Hữu Ngọc’s blessing and guidance, we made Viet Nam: Tradition and Change an excellent primer for further student or scholarly research. Readers now have an informal introduction to Vietnamese literature with a taste of the work in careful English translation from the original script and titles in both English and Quốc Ngữ, making exploration on the Web in Quốc Ngữ or even continuing on in Hán or Nôm accessible.

The other major addition, of course also with Hữu Ngọc’s permission, is thirty-two pages with 219 images of traditional Vietnamese life drawn by Vietnamese artists and published by a young French soldier, Henri Oger, in 1909. I’ve always loved these drawings. They are woodblock prints on dó paper, which is a shade between ginger and cinnamon. The drawings are magnificent when printed in color, but black-and-white printing turns the dó paper grey. The Oger Collection is amalgamated: a total disorder with over four thousand images helter-skelter on seven hundred plates (65 x 42 cm each). I examined each plate, listed images by topics that fit Hữu Ngọc’s essays, narrowed those lists to the best choices, cropped the most appropriate drawings from the Oger plates, Photoshopped them for size, and painstakingly removed the color of the precious dó paper. The result is the original drawings’ clean lines, clear and taut. For this process, I relied on Olivier Tessier, the ÉFEO (École française d’Éxtrême-Orient) expert on the Oger Collection, who contributed a short introductory essay to this first highlight sampling from the Collection.

The Oger drawings show Vietnamese life as I remember it from years ago and seldom see now. They are true to tradition, and they are also fun—some of them, intentionally comical. They form a fitting finale to Viet Nam: Tradition and Change (358 pages), accenting Hữu Ngọc’s depth of knowledge and near-century of experience, which he has spiced with his own touch of whimsy.