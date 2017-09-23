Venezuelan Vice President : Agreement with India guarantees supply of medicines.

CiudadCCS, September 22nd 2017

Venezuelan Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, also stressed that resources for domestic production of medicines are guaranteed as well.

Venezuelan Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, reported that this week a pharmaceutical agreement was signed with India which will ensure the supply of medicines not produced in Venezuela.

During a meeting of the National Economic Council, the Vice President stressed that this agreement covers the importation of medicines for serious illnesses like anti-retrovirals and anti-convulsives, among others.

He also emphasized that Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has approved the necessary resources to guarantee the procurement of raw materials necessary for Venezuela’s domestic pharmaceutical industry.

“We already have the resources we need to ensure production of all the medicines our people require and, for those we do not produce here, we now have the agreement with India”, Aissami noted.

In that regard, Aissami stated that the Venezuelan President will travel to India to consolidate this agreement and continue strengthening economic and financial relations between Venezuela and India.

US blocks payments

On the effects of sanctions, El Aissami explained that the Venezuelan government could not complete the payment of dollars auctioned in the last round of the Complementary Foreign Currency System (Dicom) because the US branch of Deutsche Bank refused to carry out the payment.

“To those who were assigned foreign currency in Dicom’s auction number 15, the transfer of their funds was made via the US branch of Deutsche Bank in the US and last week those funds were frozen, before being returned to Venezuela in what is a clear boycott against Venezuela,” Aissami said.

On this matter, he confirmed that future auctions held by the Venezuelan government will use a basket of foreign currencies, for which reason he suggested that businesses should start setting up accounts allowing them to obtain these currencies.

“They should open correspondent arrangements or accounts in countries in Europe or Asia. We are not going to hold any type of auction in US dollars”, Aissami insisted.

The Vice President rejected actions seeking to weaken the Venezuelan government and hurt the Venezuelan people. He stressed “Our model will always be productive socialism, sometimes faulty or slow, but it is our model”.