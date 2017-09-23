UN High Commissioner for Human Rights - an expert on interventions

Misión Verdad, September 11th 2017

http://misionverdad.com/trama-global/alto-comisionado-de-ddhh-es-un-expe...

translation Axis of Logic

Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, the Jordanian prince in charge of UN human rights issues, again poisons the Venezuelan situation to give a further respite to the agenda of intervention against the country.

In tune with Luis Almagro's troupe at the Organization of American States (OAS), Jordanian Prince Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, currently the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, uses his current position in the multilateral organization as an international pivot in order to once again criminalize the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza denounced this at the UN Human Rights Council on Monday, September 11, in which he spoke of a campaign orchestrated and led by the United States government with the intention of justifying a kind of "humanitarian tutelage" from the political, diplomatic and military point of view on Venezuela.

But the most important part of their curriculum is the active participation in forced interventions that culminated in humanitarian disasters within different countries. Al Hussein is not only the son of the Hechemite dynasty that governs the Kingdom of Jordan, but was educated in the elite universities of Europe and was the ambassador of his monarchic country in the US, Mexico and the UN. Hence his position as head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is a celebration for Western elites by origin, race and political ties with Washington.



And that Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein is the man who, following the failure of Luis Almagro in the OAS, now tries to raise the level of the offensive against the country at a time and place in which Venezuela has a legitimate voice and vote in the same Council of Human Rights, of which he is a member and which he has previously chaired.



During the 1990s, the Jordanian prince served as the diplomatic chief of the United Nations Protection Force (UNOPROFOR), which served as a military agency allied to NATO during the war in Yugoslavia, manufactured from the outside, for “humanitarian assistance," … "victim relief " and the creation of "security zones " at airports and border areas of what we now know as Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Unoprofor was at that time a "humanitarian channel", an instrument that reappears this time in the anti-Chavista tonic of both, MUD and the US allied governments, which after the financial sanctions of the Trump Administration take center stage as part of the foreign intervention disguised as "humanitarian aid," a big lie. Al Hussein has proven experience in setting up these border intervention scenarios and lobbying within the UN to implement this measure as part of a "consensus" under the tutelage of the US elite through multilateral agencies.

As a previous note from Misión Verdad noted:

"But the Jordanian leader's resume does not end there. He has also been a representative of the Security Council to lead the last phase of UN humanitarian interventions in Liberia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo: African nations battered by mercenary wars for more than a decade, Zeid was there again to give international legitimacy to the criminal financial sanctions imposed by the United States and the UN Security Council as the only valid way for the ‘failed states’ to get out of their situation."



Current context of aggression



The president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), previously a chancellor, rebuked Al Hussein for his biased statements and reports against Venezuela and denounced the new influence of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Of course, it is not the first time that the Jordanian prince has lashed out against Venezuelan sovereignty. His constant accusations about human rights are used by local and international media as a pretext to poison the advances of the Bolivarian Government in this matter, in addition to legitimizing the anti-Chavez violence promoted by both the First Justice and Popular Will political parties used as laboratories of the opposition coalition Bureau of Democratic Unity (MUD) as well as by the US government itself and the US corporations and banks that pressure it.



This instrumentation of human rights is evident in the last report of the High Commissioner, in which he uses as references the rigged data of NGOs on Venezuelan soil, allies of the MUD as Provea and Penal Forum (financed by NED and USAID gringos) as well as the facts presented by the opposition media and the processes of "investigation" of the previous administration of the Public Ministry commanded by the fugitive Luisa Ortega Díaz. Based on the exposition by those actors, experts in the creation of false files and the promotion of foreign intervention to the detriment of Venezuelan sovereignty, Al Hussein calls government actions within the framework of the color revolution a "repression policy" and its armed phase of antichavism that took place in the streets of Venezuela from April to August this year.



In relation to the above, the president of the Constituent Assembly ( ANC) rightly said that the Jordanian prince "endorses the violence of the Venezuelan right against the people."



Both the promotion of the report and its presentation at the opening of the thirty-sixth session of the Human Rights Council, which stated that "my research suggests the possibility that crimes against humanity may have been committed," has a clear attempt to overshadow the participation of the diplomatic delegation of Venezuela in Geneva, thus supporting the position of Nikki Haley, another promoter of "humanitarian interventions", signaling "mockery".



This has its counterpart in the OAS, which is again on the scene to accompany what was said and done in Geneva, with the opening of hearings on alleged crimes against humanity that the Bolivarian Government supposedly committed against the Venezuelan population, an agenda that responds to the “Popular Will” political party of Leopoldo López that tries to recover the political offensive from an international case whose objective is to extend the sanctions against Venezuela. Zeid has been photographed several times with Lilian Tintori and has had direct contact with Luis Almagro regarding Venezuela and was one of the main defenders of Lopez. These are signs that link him directly to the mega-loser of the primaries of yesterday: Popular Will.



Along with the Almagro agenda, this new Al-Hussein diplomatic offensive against Venezuela must be understood as part of the large-scale international strategy of expanding US sanctions on the Venezuelan economy and finances and legitimizing anti-Chavez's claims to placate ANC, which serves as a counterweight to interventionist plans. Likewise, the tone and geopolitical importance has been to diminish and manipllate President Nicolás Maduro’s term in office on the basis of “human rights.

Translated by Les Blough, Editor, Axis of Logic