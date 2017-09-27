Venezuela Denounces Manipulation of Anti-terrorist Struggle to Justify Immigration Ban

Internationalist 360°, September 25th 2017

The national government rejected the new attack against the Venezuelan people by the United States (USA), which uses the false assumption of terrorist threats as a tool to stigmatize the inhabitants of the South American country and justify the immigration ban applied against them.

In a statement issued Monday by the Foreign Ministry, it was reported that the hostile actions of the US government against the Caribbean nation constitute an instrument to foment psychological and political terrorism, which is why they will take the necessary measures to defend the sovereignty.

Venezuela reaffirms its strong condemnation of the promulgation and implementation of unilateral coercive measures, in flagrant violation of the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, of the Charter of the United Nations, which reaffirms its commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms. international law, and the rules governing friendly relations and cooperation between States. ”

Following is the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry:

1. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the irrational decision of the Government of the United States of America to once again catalog the noble Venezuelan people as a threat to their national security, this time under false assumptions that they pose a terrorist threat and to American public order.

2. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, endorsing the New York Political Declaration, adopted unanimously on 20 March 2017 by the 120 Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), reaffirms its strong condemnation of the promulgation and implementation of unilateral coercive measures in flagrant violation of the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations of international law and of the rules governing friendly relations and cooperation between States.

3. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in reaffirming its principled position regarding the condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, denounces to the international community the unfriendly and hostile actions of the Government of the United States of America, which seek to stigmatize to our nation under the pretext of combating terrorism, by including it in a list drawn up unilaterally and accusing other States of being supposed promoters of this terrible scourge. These types of lists, it is worth emphasizing, are incompatible with international law and constitute in themselves a form of psychological and political terrorism. Our people are also punished for their pacifist vocation, as well as for their tolerance and respect for the different religions and beliefs that are professed freely and harmoniously in our country.

4. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces to the free peoples of the world that this action, in addition to being part of the already denounced campaign of systematic aggression against our country, seeks to justify the use of such serious issues as the fight against terrorism as a a means to achieve political objectives, while at the same time trying to sow a wrong opinion in the American population and to put pressure on the institutions of the Venezuelan State and the alleged public officials sanctioned with the recently adopted measure to coerce or force a change in the Venezuelan government.

5. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in exercise of its sovereign rights, repudiates the imperial conduct of the Government of the United States of America and informs that, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, it will consider all the necessary measures to defend the interest and sovereignty national.