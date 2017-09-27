NORTH KOREA : Going Behind the Media Iron Curtain

Eva Bartlett, Internationalist 360°, September 25th 2017

https://libya360.wordpress.com/2017/09/25/north-korea-going-behind-the-m...

21st Century Wire published an interview I had done with Phil Taylor on his Taylor Report, making it into a video using some of my publicly uploaded photos from the DPRK. The 21 Wire post follows…



Eva Bartlett in North Korea.

21st Century Wire says…

Intrepid, independent journalist, Eva Bartlett, has recently returned from a fact-finding trip to North Korea, in her words, ” one of the most vilified nations in the world today”. What she saw and recorded during her week-long trip defies all western attempts to portray this proud nation as a nest of iniquity and oppression.

In the last few days, Bartlett gave an interview to the Taylor Report during which she revealed her valuable insights which take us behind the media iron curtain that separates us from the reality of life in North Korea.

21st Century Wire has taken this interview and created a video, showcasing just some of Bartlett’s stunning photography and video footage taken during her stay in North Korea, as Phil Taylor says:

“North Korea does not exist in black and white. Witness Eva Bartlett’s photos and be struck by the colour.

Despite a barrage of propaganda designed to portray a monochromatic dystopia, North Korea is a vibrant country populated by real human beings. Phil interviews Eva, whose timely voyage to the DPRK shines a light on a land darkened by our own ignorance.”

See also: