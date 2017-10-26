Santiago Maldonado - Statement from the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity





The lifeless body of the young Argentine Santiago Maldonado was recognized by his family on October 20. We are not going to show the image of Santiago and the humiliation of his body dumped inside a black plastic bag.





The details of the autopsy should give details revealing just how much suffering he endured during the repressive police attack, ordered by the National Security Minister Patricia Bullrich and the Government of Macri. Santiago's crime is that he stood in solidarity with the Mapuche community of Pu Lof.





The Federal Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich and her Secretary Pablo Noceti, who was actually present during the repression in this indigenous community in Patagonia, are responsibles. They along with the President of Argentina Mauricio Macri all should be arrested and stand trial for this crime.





Santiago was a beautiful young man, full of life. His friends describe him as brave, supportive, a craftsman and a tattoo artist. His family, who tirelessly looked for him since his abduction on August 1, denounced what happened along with human rights organizations and hundreds of thousands of people who mobilized bringing an awareness of the injustice to the world.





During the 80 days of the disappearance of Santiago the Government of Macri and his Minister Bullrich denied over and over again they had anything to do it and orchestrated a smoke screen to mislead the people and the international community.





They tinkered and hid evidence and did not allow the family to be present during their alleged search operation. They never answered the painful question that was being asked of them; where is Santiago? All of those mobilized asked that simple question as well as they took him alive and we want him back alive.





This same government that ordered the crime, in the most vile and opportunistic way produced the body on October 17 right as the elections were approaching.





In anticipation to the popular reaction, the Pink House (government house of Argentina) was completely fenced off and the police were fully mobilized ready to crack down when it was they themselves who caused the situation.





The death of Santiago hurts greatly, especially for his mother and his brothers, it hurts the youth of Argentina and brings back the methods of the worst years of the military dictatorship where the kidnapping-torture-disappearance left an indelible mark on the collective memory of the Argentine people.





With the government of Macri we now have a government that is similar to that time only the clothes have changed. The dictatorship that led to the disappearance of 30, 000 people in the 1970's, were mostly the same age as Santiago. They had the same dreams of a more just world. They had the same rebellious spirit of solidarity that Santiago had and they were provoked by the same type of economic plan that is in the interests of the International Monetary Fund.





Macri is doing the same since he arrived into power using media manipulation instead of resorting to the barracks. But what Macri does not have is a key element; the collective memory of the people. The people who fought for four decades with the cry of Never Again.





These are the same people who every Thursday walk around the Plaza de Mayo along with the Mothers and Grandmothers of the Disappeared, continuing to search for their kidnapped grandchildren. They are the same people who are struggling for bread and work, the same ones who call for the release of indigenous leader Milagro Salas. Today they are demanding the truth, justice and punishment for those responsible for the kidnapping, disappearance and death of Santiago Maldonado.





We stand with these people, sharing their pain in these days and like them we are embracing and asking for respect to the family of Santiago.





International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity



