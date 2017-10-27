UK Cuba Solidarity Campaign - Cuba Update October 27th 2017

Dates for your diary

Aleida Guevara Tour, Cuban MPs meeting and Latin America 2017

We have a packed winter schedule with the nationwide Che Guevara Anniversary Tour with Che’s daughter, Aleida, and a special parliamentary meeting with Cuban MPs in November, plus the 12th annual Latin America Conference in December. Please check event details to ensure you register for tickets with plenty of time.

Che Guevara Anniversary Tour with Che’s daughter, Aleida Guevara

Monday 6 November – Belfast, 7.00pm

First Presbyterian Church in Rosemary Street, BT1 1QB.

Contact lyndaernest@btinternet.com for more information.

Tuesday 7 November – Denbigh, 7.30pm

Denbigh Town Hall, Denbigh, North Wales, LL16 3TB.

Reserve places in advance by writing to gales2007-compras@yahoo.co.uk

Wednesday 8 November – Manchester, 6.30pm

The Mechanics Institute, 103 Princess Street, M1 6DD.

Thursday 9 November – Sheffield, Doors 6.30pm/7pm start

The Quaker Meeting House, 10 St James Street, S1 2EW.

Friday 10 November – London, 6pm. NOTE CHANGE OF VENUE!

Darwin Theatre (B40) Darwin Building, Darwin Walk,

London, WC1E 6BT (entrance via Malet Place)

Register in advance at http://bit.ly/CheUCL

Saturday 11 November – Glasgow, 4pm - 6.30pm

Scottish Cuba Solidarity Campaign Rally

Register at scottishcuba@yahoo.co.uk

STUC, 333 Woodlands Road, G3 6NG

Elections and the role of MPs in Cuba

Tuesday 28 November – House of Commons - 6.30pm

A high level Cuban parliamentary delegation will visit their counterparts in the British parliament in November as part of an exchange visit co-ordinated by the Inter Parliamentary Union. The six National Assembly members make up the largest ever delegation from the Cuban parliament to the UK, and the visit falls just before important general elections are due to take place in Cuba in early 2018.

CSC in association with the All Party Parliamentary Group on Cuba will host a public meeting with the MPs about their work and elections in Cuba.

Places are limited so please register in advance to attend by emailing campaigns@cuba-solidarity.org.uk or call Ollie Hopkins on 0207 490 5715.

Latin America Conference 2017

Saturday 2 December - 10am-5pm Registration from 9.15am

Congress House, London

With countries across Latin America facing a resurgent right and the threat of external intervention from Trump, this year's Latin America Conference will be the most crucial yet. More than 50 speakers representing progressive movements and governments from across Latin America, and politicians, journalists, trade unionists and campaigners from Britain and around the world will take part in plenary and workshop sessions throughout the day.

Speakers will include:

● Ken Loach ● David Choquehuanca Cespedes, Bolivia and ALBA ● Egle Sanchez, Venezuelan TUC ● HE Teresita Vicente, Cuba ● HE Carlos Abad, Ecuador ● Victoria Brittain, journalist ● Chris Williamson MP ● HE Rocio Maniero, Venezuela ● George Galloway ● HE Roberto Calzadilla, Bolivia ● Ken Livingstone ● HE Guisell Morales-Echaverry, Nicaragua ● Ben Chacko, Morning Star ● Julia Felmanas, Brazil ● Tony Burke, Unite ● Lauren Collins, academic ● Jeremy Dear, Int. Journalists Fed. ● Lindsey German, Stop the War ● Kate Hudson, CND ● Sally Hunt, TUC ● Tony Kapcia, academic ● Grace Livingstone, author ● Christine Blower, NEU (NUT section) ● Pablo Navarette, Alborada ● David Raby, academic ● Sian Errington, Stand up to Trump ● Francisco Dominguez, academic ● Bernard Regan, CSC ● Derek Wall, Green Party ● Colin Burgon,former MP ● Doug Nicholls, GFTU

BUY TICKETS ONLINE NOW

Advance tickets £10 waged / £8 unwaged (£12 / £10 on the door)

You can also call 020 7490 5715 and pay by credit/debit card or send a cheque payable to ‘CSC’ to CSC, c/o Unite, 33-37 Moreland Street, London EC1V 8BB.

For more information email admin@cuba-solidarity.org.uk or call 020 7490 5715

Get your tickets and view details as they are announced at www.latinamerica2017.org.uk



