CUBA : Tuitazo! Tuesday October 31, the Day Before the Vote at the United Nations

We Demand: End the Genocidal U.S. Blockade Against Cuba

On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly will vote on the resolution presented by Cuba for the 26th time that calls for the “Need to put an end to the U.S. Economic, Commercial and Financial Blockade against Cuba”.

Once again the entire world will defend the unconditional end of the criminal and inhumane blockade as it has since 1992.

Since that time the annual vote in the United Nations exposes the great hypocrisy of each U.S administration while isolating the world’s most powerful country from the community of nations around the world.

Every year the vast majority of members vote in favor of the resolution. Last year the vote marked a new precedence when all member countries voted for the end of the blockade with 2 abstentions, for the first time, United States and Israel.

The United States continues to give its self the right to implement a policy that violates the spirit of the Charter of the United Nations while flagrantly denying the health and prosperity of a peaceful people who have never threatened, occupied or perpetrated a terrorist act against the United States or any other country for that matter.

The only crime of Cuba is its decision of be a free, sovereign and socialist country just 90 miles from the Empire.

Along with diplomats, experts in human rights, social movements, religious, trade unionists and activists from all parts of the world, we raise our voices against this obsolete and failed criminal policy that has been applied for more than half a century.

The International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity makes a call to solidarity friends from all over the world, in particular those living in the United States, to participate in a TUITAZO on Tuesday October 31 to say very strong

NO TO THE GENOCIDAL BLOCKADE AGAINST CUBA.

TUITAZO TUESDAY OCTOBER 31

We propose the following hashtag for the Tuitazo:

#NomasBloqueo #Niunpasoatras #Unblock Cuba

We suggest to include the tweeter of Trump @POTUS

International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity