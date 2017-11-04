15 African Organizations Demand Sarkozy’s Trial for Crimes in Libya, Murder of Muammar Qaddafi

Internationalist 360°, October 9th 2017

https://rcmlibya.wordpress.com/2017/10/09/15-african-organizations-deman...

Fifteen African civil society organizations in Senegal, Guinea and Burkina Faso have filed a lawsuit against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his role in the assassination of leader Muammar Qaddafi.

At a press conference held in the capital of Bamako, the organizations blamed the escalating phenomenon of terrorism in Mali and the Sahel to Sarkozy, demanding that the International Criminal Court prosecute Sarkozy, charging him with responsibility for “the war in Libya that left Qaddafi and over 50,000 civilians dead.

A Complaint Against Nicolas Sarkozy Filed By Pan-African Civil Society Front

A pan-African movement has just been created, the Pan-African Civil Society Front (Fispa), which was launched in Bamako last weekend. This grouping of several African citizens has decided not to leave unpunished the assassination of Muammar Gaddafi, late leader of the Libyan Jamahiriya.

Fispa plans to bring former French President Nicolas Sarkozy before the International Criminal Court for war crimes, crimes against humanity and his alleged role in the assassination of Muammar Gaddafi.

“We bring this complaint against Nicolas Sarkozy for the assassination of Gaddafi because it has had dramatic and harmful consequences on the African continent, and on the African populations,” said Guinean activist Elie Kamano, a member of Fispa.

The assassination in 2011 of Muammar Gaddafi left the door open to chaos in Libya. Apart from the ensuing economic crisis, the country is now a disaster, and has been transformed into a haven for terrorists and traffickers of all kinds.

According to Tiken Jah Fakoly, the sponsor of this organization, which includes 15 movements, eyes are turned towards the ICC. “If the ICC does not respond, it would mean that the ICC chooses its clients.”

More than five years after his loss of the presidency in France, Nicolas Sarkozy is plagued by scandals. The latest is a stunning case also involving the ICC and revealed by the French site Mediapart. France, under Nicolas Sarkozy, colluded with former ICC prosecutor, Luis Moreno Ocampo, to have Laurent Gbagbo, former Ivorian head of state, transferred to the International Criminal Court, without the issuance of an arrest warrant.

It was during an interview with Mediapart that Laurent Gbagbo had accused two French heads of state, Nicolas Sarkozy and his predecessor Jacques Chirac, of having “sabotaged” his presidency.