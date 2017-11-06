Book Event - Cuba Libre - A 500-Year Quest for Independence

Cuba Libre - A 500-Year Quest for Independence



November 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Please join us for a timely joint IPS – Busboys and Poets talk and book signing with Philip Brenner and Peter Eisner, co-authors of Cuba Libre: A 500-Year Quest for Independence. All of the royalties from the book sales at this event will go to IPS’s Saul Landau Fellowship, so named after our formidable IPS colleague.

This timely book provides a balanced and deeply knowledgeable introduction to Cuba since Christopher Columbus’s first arrival in 1492. With decades of experience studying and reporting on the island, Philip Brenner and Peter Eisner provide an incisive overview for all readers seeking to go beyond stereotypes in their exploration of Cuba’s politics, economy, and culture.

As Cuba and the United States open their doors to each other, Cuba Libre gives travelers, policy makers, businesspeople, students, and those with an interest in world affairs an opportunity to understand Cuba from a Cuban perspective; to appreciate how Cubans’ quest for independence and sovereignty animates their spirit and shapes their worldview and even their identity. In a world ever more closely linked, Cuba Libre provides a compelling model for US citizens and policy makers to empathize with viewpoints far from their own experiences.

Co-sponsored by: Latin America Working Group, Busboys and Poets, Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA), Global Exchange, International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity, Friends of Latin America and Institute for Policy Studies.

