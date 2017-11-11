Redfish media ready to go live...



From Thursday November 16 we will begin delivering radical, in-depth grassroots features

and investigative video reports to you bi-monthly.

Tune in at 19:30 GMT on Thursday November 16 to catch a one off screening of our three part debut report: Failure of the State: the Struggle in the Shadow of Grenfell here and here - an exclusive report told by the victims of one of the greatest tragedies ever to hit the UK.



We started redfish to create a platform for the people who are at the heart of their own stories and to acknowledge that those stories are always part of a big picture which connects us all.



You can rely on us to be consistent. We are not driven by chasing clicks or trends — we are journalists who strive to be objective about where things stand. But we don’t claim to be neutral: our team has a proven track record of both supporting and covering struggles which challenge the exploitative global system that enslaves humankind and is destroying our planet. We are in favour of people taking charge of their own destinies, against military and economic wars for profit and against racism. We believe in equality for all - regardless of gender, sexuality, range of abilities, age and religion.

These are the principles that have set us on a journey to tell

and investigate stories that challenge mainstream narratives.