VENEZUELA : Economic War – millions of chicks buried alive to cause shortages

Arturo Rosales, Axis of Logic, November 12th 2017

Economic War – million of chicks buried alive to cause shortage of chicken for the population.

Arturo Rosales writes from Caracas - Axis of Logic

The company Protinal Proagro, which has received millions of dollars from the Venezuelan state to invest in food production, has been caught burying alive millions of chicks as part of the economic war against the population and so cause the shortage of this important foodstuff in the Venezuelan diet.

Primicias 24 editor, Carlos Herrera, carried out an important investigation which revealed that "what is happening in the process is that once the chicks are hatched and out of the incubators, they are not being dispatched to chicken farms to grow and mature and then distributed into the food chain on national level……but they are being diverted and buried alive in mass graves so as to contribute to the shortage of chicken and eggs for the population, and by extension cause price rises and inflation”.



Here is a short video evidencing the dumping of these chicks into a prepared trench:

Herrara has obtained documents proving that these chicks were fit for human consumption.

This is a clear indication that Venezuelan entrepreneurs are deeply involved in the economic war against their own fellow countrymen. A few months ago the egg distribution company Ovomar, allowed over 6 million eggs to rot in their installations instead of distributing them to shops and supermarkets. In 2003 during the oil industry lock-out and sabotage private companies dumped millions of gallons of fresh milk into rivers to make the population suffer.

This is the latest in criminal activity directed against the government to undermine its popularity and at the same time cause hunger in the population in the context of the Economic War against the country.

Last night, on the program called La Hojilla, this case of Protinal was once again covered even though it happened over one month ago. According to the program’s moderator Mario Silva, Protinal has buried more than 100 million chicks alive this year alone. There is video evidence and witnesses. No penal action has been taken against the company or its owners. Hopefully this will change soon.

This is a war being waged both from abroad and internally by lackeys of the Empire and powerful external forces. As a war, it must be treated as such and the government has to have the courage and commitment to treat is as such and acts accordingly. It is obliged to protect the population from the inevitable effects that the economic war has had and will continue to have against millions of innocent civilians.