Latin America 2017 in UK - Cuba sessions confirmed

Latin America 2017 – Cuba sessions confirmed With countries across Latin America facing a resurgent right and the threat of intervention from Trump, this year's Latin America Conference will be the most crucial yet.

Latin America 2017 takes place at the TUC Congress House on Saturday 2 December. The largest event of the year for Latin America solidarity in Britain – now in its 13th year –will feature an impressive line up of ambassadors, academics, MPs, trade unionists, activists, campaigners, journalists and artists to discuss the politics of the region including plenary sessions in the main hall and many smaller, interactive seminars, film and much more. Featuring contributions from over 50 speakers, from Bolivia, Brazil, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Venezuela and the UK, speaking in 20 sessions to provide an insight into the history, culture, politics and progressive currents and threats in the region. There will also be a Latin American film festival and stalls throughout the day. As well as the main plenary sessions, three seminars on Cuba have also been confirmed: 1] Che Guevara - a revolutionary legacy Fifty years after the CIA ordered the assassination of Ernesto Che Guevara in Bolivia, the legacy of the Argentinian revolutionary is as powerful as ever. We look back on his life, role in the Cuban Revolution, and how his ideas continue to help shape a better, more just world, in Cuba, Latin America and beyond. With Dr Steve Wilkinson, academic and expert on Cuba and Bernard Regan, National Secretary, Cuba Solidarity Campaign. 2] Democracy in Cuba - the 2018 elections and beyond Raul Castro intends to step down as president of Cuba following the country’s 2018 elections, in accordance with the new ten year term limit. As the "revolutionary generation" retires from public office, how will Cuba’s system of participatory democracy give the people a say in decision making and choosing their leaders of tomorrow? Lauren Collins, academic and researcher on Cuban democracy and Tony Kapcia, head of the University of Nottingham’s Centre for Research on Cuba. 3] Back to the future with Donald Trump Donald Trump has turned back the clock on Cuba-US relations to win right-wing votes in Miami. His aggressive posturing has mutated into concrete measures against the island, tightening the blockade and attacking diplomatic relations. How will Cuban socialism survive the onslaught and what can solidarity campaigners do to help? With H.E. Teresita Vicente, Cuban Ambassador, George Galloway, former MP and broadcaster, Philipa Harvey, former NUT President, and Rob Miller, CSC director. Book your tickets here now Joining Cuban Ambassador HE Teresita Vicente are David Choquehuanca Cespedes (Bolivia and ALBA), Egle Sanchez (Venezuelan TUC), HE Carlos Abad (Ecuadorian Ambassador), HE Rocio Maniero (Venezuelan Ambassador), HE Roberto Calzadilla (Bolivian Ambassador), HE Guisell Morales-Echaverry (Nicaraguan Ambassador) and Julia Felmanas, Brazil. British speakers include Ken Loach, Ken Livingstone, Kate Hudson (CND), Lindsey German (Stop the War Coalition), Victoria Brittain (journalist), Chris Williamson MP and George Galloway. Waged tickets are £10 and can be purchased online here Unwaged tickets are £8 and can purchased online here Or call 0207 490 5715 to pay by card or pay by cheque payable to CSC (Latin America 2017,) and send to CSC c/o Unite, 33-37 Moreland Street, London, EC1V 8BB. Spread the word Invite all your contacts to the event on Facebook here and share this link to the event regularly on your profiles and pages. Follow us on twitter at @Latamerica17, re-tweet our conference announcements and send your own messages linking to the event! We look forward to seeing you at Congress House on Saturday 2 December.