International Committee

for Peace, Justice and Dignity

Statement for Palestine

Photo: Bill Hackwell

Once again the United States has violated the mandate of the UN, the multiple resolutions issued for more than six decades, the right of the heroic Palestinian people and International Law, by designating the city of Jerusalem as the capital of the Zionist state of Israel and move the headquarters of the US embassy to that city.

This unilateral, arbitrary and colonial declaration will raise the tensions in the Middle East to an unprecedented degree and in fact represents a brutal provocation.

The International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity strongly rejects the decision adopted by the Trump administration that violates the right of the Palestinian people to their sacred land with East Jerusalem as its capital.

For almost three decades negotiations have been carried out to reach a solution that satisfies the existence of two States. In that time the demands have remained the same; the Palestinian people's right to return to their land, the creation of an independent, free and sovereign Palestinian State, the freedom of the thousands of political prisoners in prisons in Israel, and that East Jerusalem is the capital of the Palestinian people.

The United States stands up with impunity as the master of the world, offending the historic culture and religion of the Arab and Muslim peoples while putting the region on the verge of serious destabilization and pushes back the negotiation process.

Trump is not crazy, Trump is the extreme right embodied in power. His government represents the American military complex of which the Zionist State of Israel is an integral part.

Humanity cannot remain silent before this new barbarity by the current tenant of the White House who threatens countries right and left. In Latin America he perversely blocks Cuba and Venezuela, seeks to install compliant governments throughout the region while mocking the UN and Peace that humanity so desperately needs.

We need to raise our voices from every corner of the planet in support of the heroic Palestinian people and let Trump know loud and clear that we do NOT accept his unilateral decision. We do not accept US interference in Palestine. No to Zionism , No to fascism .

We stand together with the actions that are taking place throughout the U.S., Canada, Quebec, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Cuba, Spain, El Salvador, Greece, France, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, Morocco, United Kingdom, Sweden, Tunisia with the slogan: U.S. and Zionists: Hands Off of Jerusalem, Capital of Palestine!

International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity

December 7, 2017





New York City:

Wednesday, 6 December

5:45 pm

Hunter College Hall

68th St and Lexington Ave

Friday, 8 December

4:30 pm

Times Square

42nd St and 7th Avenue

Monday, 11 December

5:00 pm

Union Square - Best Buy

52 E. 14th St, NYC

Chicago, IL:

4:30 pm

Kluczynski Federal Building

230 S. Dearborn St., Chicago

Fort Lauderdale, FL:

5:00 pm

Broward County Courthouse

201 SE 6th St, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Tampa, FL:

6:00 pm

Corner of Fowler Ave and 56th St, Tampa

Cleveland, OH

5:00 pm

Public Square, Cleveland

Columbus, OH

4:30 pm

Ohio Statehouse

1 Capitol Square, Columbus

Toledo, OH

12:00 pm

Corner of Secor and Central, Toledo

Los Angeles, CA

1:00 pm

Wilshire Federal Building

11000 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

San Francisco, CA

12:00 pm

Civic Center/UN Plaza

San Francisco, CA

Fresno, CA

5:00 pm

Corner of Shaw and Blackstone, Fresno

Anaheim, CA

2:30 pm

611 S Brookhurst St, Anaheim

Boston, MA

6:00 pm

AIPAC

70 Franklin Street, Boston

Washington, DC

4:00 pm

The White House

Washington, DC

Friday, 8 December

12 pm

The White House

Washington, DC

Philadelphia, PA

4:00 pm

1401 JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia

Albuquerque, NM

3:00 pm

400 Gold Ave SW, Albuquerque

Gallup, NM

12:00 pm

SE Corner of Maloney and Hwy 491

Gallup

Kansas City, MO

2:30 pm

Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd, Kansas City

Detroit, MI

5:00 pm

Hart Plaza

Detroit, MI

Albany, NY:

1:00 pm

Townsend Park, Albany

Portland, OR

5:00 pm

Federal Building, SW 3rd and Madison

Portland

Tempe, AZ

6:00 pm

Mill Avenue and University Drive, Tempe

Salt Lake City, UT

2:00 pm

Wallace Bennett Federal Building

125 South State Street, Salt Lake City

Atlanta, GA

12:00 pm

Location TBA

Austin, TX

3:00 pm

UT Tower

Austin

Dallas, TX

3:00 pm

Dealey Plaza, Dallas

Omaha, Nebraska

4:00 pm

72nd and Dodge, Omaha

Dublin, Ireland:

1 pm

US Embassy

Dublin, Ireland

Derry, Ireland;

7:00 pm

Guildhall Square, Derry

Belfast, Ireland

6:00 pm

US Embassy

Danesfort 223 Stranmillis Road, Belfast

Edinburgh, Scotland

12:00 pm

Princess Street in front of Waverly Station

March to US Consulate

London, UK:

5:30 pm

US Embassy

Grosvenor Square, London

Sunday, 10 December

1:00 pm

US Embassy London

24 Grosvenor Square, London

Manchester, UK:

5:30 pm

Whitworth Hall, Manchester

Bristol, UK

5:00 pm

The Centre (by the fountains), Bristol

Nottingham UK

5:30 pm

Nottingham Speakers Corner

Nottingham, UK

Sheffield, UK

12:00 pm

Sheffield City Hall

Barkers Pool, Sheffield

Birmingham, UK

2:00 pm

Marks and Spencer

42 High Street, Birmingham

Montreal, Quebec:

1:00 pm

US Consulate General Montreal

1155 rue St-Alexandre, Montreal

Sunday, 10 December

1:00 pm

Guy-Concordia Station

Montreal

Ottawa, Canada:

6:00 pm

US Embassy

490 Sussex Drive, Ottawa

Vancouver, Canada:

5:00 pm

US Consulate Vancouver

1095 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Toronto, Canada:

1:00 pm

US Consulate

360 University Ave, Toronto

Sunday, 10 December

1:00 pm

US Embassy Toronto

360 University Avenue, Toronto

London, ON, Canada

2:00 pm

Victoria Park, London

Calgary, Canada

2:00 pm

Calgary City Hall

Auckland, New Zealand

2:00 pm

Aotea Square

291-297 Queen Street, Auckland

Stockholm, Sweden

12:30 pm

Humlegarden, Stockholm

Gothenburg, Sweden

1:00 pm

Location TBA, Gothenburg

Vaxjo, Sweden

1:00 pm

Vaxjo resecentrum

Norra Jamvagsgatan 5, Vaxjo

Malmo, Sweden

5:00 pm

Mollevangstorget

Malmo

Friday, 8 December

5:00 pm

Mollevangstorget

Malmo

Halmstad, Sweden

4:00 pm

McDonald's Halmstad

Storgatan 13, Halmstad

Koblenz, Germany

6:00 pm

Herz-Jesu-Kirch

Lohrrondell 1a, Koblenz

Berlin, Germany

8:00 pm

US Embassy, Berlin

Thursday, 7 December

9:30 pm

Pariser Platz, Berlin

Friday, 8 December Protest for Jerusalem

4:00 pm

Brandenburger Tor

Pariser Platz, Berlin

Dusseldorf, Germany

1:00 pm

Bertha-von Suttner-Platz

Dusseldorf

Vienna, Austria

2:30 pm

US Embassy

Bolzmangasse 16, Vienna

Copenhagen, Denmark

2:30 pm

Dag Hammarskjolds Alle 24

Copenhagen

Brussels, Belgium

5:00 pm

US Embassy in Brussels

Boulevard du Regent 27, Brussels

Monday, 11 December

11:30 am

14 Avenue de la Joyeuse Entree

Brussels

The Hague, Netherlands

12:00 pm

Lange Vijverberg

The Hague

Athens, Greece

6:00 pm

US Embassy Athens

91 Vas. Sofias Avenue, Athens

Valencia, Spain

5:00 pm

Plaza del ayuntamiento de Valencia

Zaragoza, Spain

6:00 pm

Plaza Espana (Provincial government of Zaragoza)

Madrid, Spain

8:00 pm

US Embassy in Madrid

calle Serrano 75, Madrid

Paris, France

2:00 pm

Place de la Republique

Paris

Oslo, Norway

4:00 pm

Outside Parliament Building

Helsinki, Finland

5:00 pm

Kiasma

Mannerheiminaukio 2, Helsinki

Sao Paulo, Brazil

11:00 am

Praca Osvaldo Cruz, Vila Mariana

Sao Paulo

San Salvador, El Salvador

10:00 am

US Embassy

San Salvador, El Salvador

Rabat, Morocco

10:00 am

Rabat

Tunis, Tunisia
Thursday, 7 December
Habib Bourguiba Avenue





International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity

