Statement for Palestine
Versión para impresiónSend by email
International Committee
for Peace, Justice and Dignity
for Peace, Justice and Dignity
Statement for Palestine
|
|
Photo: Bill Hackwell
Once again the United States has violated the mandate of the UN, the multiple resolutions issued for more than six decades, the right of the heroic Palestinian people and International Law, by designating the city of Jerusalem as the capital of the Zionist state of Israel and move the headquarters of the US embassy to that city.
This unilateral, arbitrary and colonial declaration will raise the tensions in the Middle East to an unprecedented degree and in fact represents a brutal provocation.
The International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity strongly rejects the decision adopted by the Trump administration that violates the right of the Palestinian people to their sacred land with East Jerusalem as its capital.
For almost three decades negotiations have been carried out to reach a solution that satisfies the existence of two States. In that time the demands have remained the same; the Palestinian people's right to return to their land, the creation of an independent, free and sovereign Palestinian State, the freedom of the thousands of political prisoners in prisons in Israel, and that East Jerusalem is the capital of the Palestinian people.
The United States stands up with impunity as the master of the world, offending the historic culture and religion of the Arab and Muslim peoples while putting the region on the verge of serious destabilization and pushes back the negotiation process.
Trump is not crazy, Trump is the extreme right embodied in power. His government represents the American military complex of which the Zionist State of Israel is an integral part.
Humanity cannot remain silent before this new barbarity by the current tenant of the White House who threatens countries right and left. In Latin America he perversely blocks Cuba and Venezuela, seeks to install compliant governments throughout the region while mocking the UN and Peace that humanity so desperately needs.
We need to raise our voices from every corner of the planet in support of the heroic Palestinian people and let Trump know loud and clear that we do NOT accept his unilateral decision. We do not accept US interference in Palestine. No to Zionism, No tofascism.
We stand together with the actions that are taking place throughout the U.S., Canada, Quebec, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Cuba, Spain, El Salvador, Greece, France, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, Morocco, United Kingdom, Sweden, Tunisia with the slogan: U.S. and Zionists: Hands Off of Jerusalem, Capital of Palestine!
International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity
December 7, 2017
PARTIAL LIST OF DEMONSTRATIONS IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINE
New York City:
Wednesday, 6 December
Rally: New York Stands with Jerusalem
5:45 pm
Hunter College Hall
68th St and Lexington Ave
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1392460360863427/
5:45 pm
Hunter College Hall
68th St and Lexington Ave
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1392460360863427/
Friday, 8 December
New York Rally: Jerusalem is the Capital of Palestine!
4:30 pm
Times Square
42nd St and 7th Avenue
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/130658067614282/
4:30 pm
Times Square
42nd St and 7th Avenue
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/130658067614282/
Monday, 11 December
Defend al-Quds! Free Ahmad Sa'adat and Khalida Jarrar! Stop HP!
5:00 pm
Union Square - Best Buy
52 E. 14th St, NYC
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1696870457010107/
5:00 pm
Union Square - Best Buy
52 E. 14th St, NYC
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1696870457010107/
Chicago, IL:
Thursday, 7 December
Emergency Rally: Jerusalem is the Capital of Palestine!
4:30 pm
Kluczynski Federal Building
230 S. Dearborn St., Chicago
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/364421994006609/
4:30 pm
Kluczynski Federal Building
230 S. Dearborn St., Chicago
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/364421994006609/
Fort Lauderdale, FL:
Friday, 8 December
Rally; Jerusalem is the Capital of Palestine!
5:00 pm
Broward County Courthouse
201 SE 6th St, Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/304951356667214/
5:00 pm
Broward County Courthouse
201 SE 6th St, Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/304951356667214/
Tampa, FL:
Friday, 8 December
Rally: Hands off Jerusalem!
6:00 pm
Corner of Fowler Ave and 56th St, Tampa
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2017627081855810/
6:00 pm
Corner of Fowler Ave and 56th St, Tampa
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2017627081855810/
Cleveland, OH
Friday, 8 December
Rally: Jerusalem is the Capital of Palestine!
5:00 pm
Public Square, Cleveland
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1603893759671535/
5:00 pm
Public Square, Cleveland
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1603893759671535/
Columbus, OH
Friday, 8 December
Call to Action: Rally Against US Embassy Relocation to Jerusalem
4:30 pm
Ohio Statehouse
1 Capitol Square, Columbus
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1379780698816136/
4:30 pm
Ohio Statehouse
1 Capitol Square, Columbus
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1379780698816136/
Toledo, OH
Sunday, 10 December
Hands off Jerusalem!
12:00 pm
Corner of Secor and Central, Toledo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/134187743929658/
12:00 pm
Corner of Secor and Central, Toledo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/134187743929658/
Los Angeles, CA
Sunday, 10 December
Jerusalem is Palestine! No US Embassy Move
1:00 pm
Wilshire Federal Building
11000 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/594258424246788/
1:00 pm
Wilshire Federal Building
11000 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/594258424246788/
San Francisco, CA
Saturday, 9 December
All Out for Palestine: Hands off Jerusalem!
12:00 pm
Civic Center/UN Plaza
San Francisco, CA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1556659997759149/
12:00 pm
Civic Center/UN Plaza
San Francisco, CA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1556659997759149/
Fresno, CA
Friday, 8 December
Protest for Jerusalem
5:00 pm
Corner of Shaw and Blackstone, Fresno
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1015469261926177/
5:00 pm
Corner of Shaw and Blackstone, Fresno
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1015469261926177/
Anaheim, CA
Friday, 8 December
All out for Jerusalem!
2:30 pm
611 S Brookhurst St, Anaheim
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1694636593913797/
2:30 pm
611 S Brookhurst St, Anaheim
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1694636593913797/
Boston, MA
Wednesday, 6 December
Jews Say No To Trump Embassy in Jerusalem
6:00 pm
AIPAC
70 Franklin Street, Boston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/378087899308104/
6:00 pm
AIPAC
70 Franklin Street, Boston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/378087899308104/
Washington, DC
Wednesday, 6 December
Rally to Tell Trump: Jerusalem is Not the Capital of Israel!
4:00 pm
The White House
Washington, DC
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/164573460955871/
4:00 pm
The White House
Washington, DC
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/164573460955871/
Friday, 8 December
Hands off Jerusalem Protest
12 pm
The White House
Washington, DC
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/329611160852071/
12 pm
The White House
Washington, DC
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/329611160852071/
Philadelphia, PA
Friday, 8 December
Protest Trump's Reassignment of Jerusalem
4:00 pm
1401 JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/959709627530281/
4:00 pm
1401 JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/959709627530281/
Albuquerque, NM
Friday, 8 December
Rally: Jerusalem is the Capital of Palestine!
3:00 pm
400 Gold Ave SW, Albuquerque
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/167281704017786/
3:00 pm
400 Gold Ave SW, Albuquerque
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/167281704017786/
Gallup, NM
Saturday, 9 December
Stand with Palestine! Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine!
12:00 pm
SE Corner of Maloney and Hwy 491
Gallup
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/531413267239283/
12:00 pm
SE Corner of Maloney and Hwy 491
Gallup
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/531413267239283/
Kansas City, MO
Friday, 8 December
Rally: Jerusalem is the Capital of Palestine!
2:30 pm
Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd, Kansas City
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/168030557134043/
2:30 pm
Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd, Kansas City
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/168030557134043/
Detroit, MI
Friday, 8 December
Emergency Rally: Jerusalem is the Capital of Palestine
5:00 pm
Hart Plaza
Detroit, MI
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1483447341732510/
5:00 pm
Hart Plaza
Detroit, MI
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1483447341732510/
Albany, NY:
Saturday, 9 December
Day of Rage: Jerusalem is the Capital of Palestine
1:00 pm
Townsend Park, Albany
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/157838194972669/
1:00 pm
Townsend Park, Albany
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/157838194972669/
Portland, OR
Friday, 8 December
Tell Trump NO- Jerusalem is Not the Capital of Israel
5:00 pm
Federal Building, SW 3rd and Madison
Portland
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2186675861560433/
5:00 pm
Federal Building, SW 3rd and Madison
Portland
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2186675861560433/
Tempe, AZ
Friday, 8 December
Stand in Solidarity with Jerusalem - Stand Against Trump
6:00 pm
Mill Avenue and University Drive, Tempe
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/124218361696385/
6:00 pm
Mill Avenue and University Drive, Tempe
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/124218361696385/
Salt Lake City, UT
Saturday, 9 December
Protest Trump's Jerusalem Announcement
2:00 pm
Wallace Bennett Federal Building
125 South State Street, Salt Lake City
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/549889052036922/
2:00 pm
Wallace Bennett Federal Building
125 South State Street, Salt Lake City
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/549889052036922/
Atlanta, GA
Saturday, 9 December
Stop Trump, Protect Jerusalem, Support Peace
12:00 pm
Location TBA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1488503127929972/
12:00 pm
Location TBA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1488503127929972/
Austin, TX
Friday, 8 December
Emergency Action: Hands off Jerusalem
3:00 pm
UT Tower
Austin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1953208881597313/
3:00 pm
UT Tower
Austin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1953208881597313/
Dallas, TX
Saturday, 9 December
Rally for Jerusalem, the capital of Palestine
3:00 pm
Dealey Plaza, Dallas
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/548022182203536/
3:00 pm
Dealey Plaza, Dallas
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/548022182203536/
Omaha, Nebraska
Friday, 8 December
Emergency Rally: Hands off Jerusalem
4:00 pm
72nd and Dodge, Omaha
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/409809806105020/
4:00 pm
72nd and Dodge, Omaha
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/409809806105020/
Dublin, Ireland:
Friday, 8 December
Hands off Jerusalem! Emergency Lunchtime Protest at US Embassy
1 pm
US Embassy
Dublin, Ireland
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/522915784755200/
1 pm
US Embassy
Dublin, Ireland
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/522915784755200/
Derry, Ireland;
Thursday, 7 December
Hands off Jerusalem Rally
7:00 pm
Guildhall Square, Derry
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1978229262465379/
7:00 pm
Guildhall Square, Derry
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1978229262465379/
Belfast, Ireland
Friday, 8 December
Tell Trump Jerusalem is Not the Capital of Israel
6:00 pm
US Embassy
Danesfort 223 Stranmillis Road, Belfast
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/152658182127689/
6:00 pm
US Embassy
Danesfort 223 Stranmillis Road, Belfast
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/152658182127689/
Edinburgh, Scotland
Saturday, 9 December
Protest for Jerusalem!
12:00 pm
Princess Street in front of Waverly Station
March to US Consulate
More info
12:00 pm
Princess Street in front of Waverly Station
March to US Consulate
More info
London, UK:
Friday, 8 December
London Protest - Hands off Jerusalem!
5:30 pm
US Embassy
Grosvenor Square, London
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/170537040356273/
5:30 pm
US Embassy
Grosvenor Square, London
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/170537040356273/
Sunday, 10 December
Do NOT Move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, Trump!
1:00 pm
US Embassy London
24 Grosvenor Square, London
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/151751605458340/
1:00 pm
US Embassy London
24 Grosvenor Square, London
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/151751605458340/
Manchester, UK:
Friday, 8 December
Protest: Jerusalem's Not Trump's To Give Away
5:30 pm
Whitworth Hall, Manchester
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/173708333367924/
5:30 pm
Whitworth Hall, Manchester
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/173708333367924/
Bristol, UK
Friday, 8 December
Bristol says Hands off Jerusalem!
5:00 pm
The Centre (by the fountains), Bristol
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/135659940548935/
5:00 pm
The Centre (by the fountains), Bristol
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/135659940548935/
Nottingham UK
Friday, 8 December
Emergency Protest - Hands off Jerusalem!
5:30 pm
Nottingham Speakers Corner
Nottingham, UK
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1505996489499037/
5:30 pm
Nottingham Speakers Corner
Nottingham, UK
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1505996489499037/
Sheffield, UK
Saturday, 9 December
Protest Trump Jerusalem Decision
12:00 pm
Sheffield City Hall
Barkers Pool, Sheffield
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1397114987056439/
12:00 pm
Sheffield City Hall
Barkers Pool, Sheffield
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1397114987056439/
Birmingham, UK
Saturday, 9 December
Protest: Al-Quds is Palestine!
2:00 pm
Marks and Spencer
42 High Street, Birmingham
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1943494829238119/
2:00 pm
Marks and Spencer
42 High Street, Birmingham
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1943494829238119/
Montreal, Quebec:
Friday, 8 December
Montreal Rally: Hands off Jerusalem!
1:00 pm
US Consulate General Montreal
1155 rue St-Alexandre, Montreal
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1968933419989588/
1:00 pm
US Consulate General Montreal
1155 rue St-Alexandre, Montreal
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1968933419989588/
Sunday, 10 December
Jerusalem is the Capital of Palestine
1:00 pm
Guy-Concordia Station
Montreal
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1995490697389410/
1:00 pm
Guy-Concordia Station
Montreal
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1995490697389410/
Ottawa, Canada:
Friday, 8 December
Ottawa Rally: Hands off Jerusalem!
6:00 pm
US Embassy
490 Sussex Drive, Ottawa
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/166675890733664/
6:00 pm
US Embassy
490 Sussex Drive, Ottawa
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/166675890733664/
Vancouver, Canada:
Friday, 8 December
Emergency Rally for Palestine: Defend al-Quds/Jerusalem
5:00 pm
US Consulate Vancouver
1095 W Pender Street, Vancouver
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1566269640131706/
5:00 pm
US Consulate Vancouver
1095 W Pender Street, Vancouver
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1566269640131706/
Toronto, Canada:
Saturday, 9 December
Hands of Jerusalem (Al Quds) Emergency Rally
1:00 pm
US Consulate
360 University Ave, Toronto
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/129418627726205/
1:00 pm
US Consulate
360 University Ave, Toronto
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/129418627726205/
Sunday, 10 December
Hands off Jerusalem Protest
1:00 pm
US Embassy Toronto
360 University Avenue, Toronto
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/174939763103524/
1:00 pm
US Embassy Toronto
360 University Avenue, Toronto
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/174939763103524/
London, ON, Canada
Saturday, 9 December
Rally: Hands off Jerusalem (Al Quds)!
2:00 pm
Victoria Park, London
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/910265845803457/
2:00 pm
Victoria Park, London
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/910265845803457/
Calgary, Canada
Saturday, 9 December
Yemen is Bleeding - Save Palestine
2:00 pm
Calgary City Hall
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1721331861219481/
2:00 pm
Calgary City Hall
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1721331861219481/
Auckland, New Zealand
Saturday, 9 December
Protest Trump's Plan to Move US Embassy to Jerusalem
2:00 pm
Aotea Square
291-297 Queen Street, Auckland
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/677594152449309/
2:00 pm
Aotea Square
291-297 Queen Street, Auckland
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/677594152449309/
Stockholm, Sweden
Saturday, 9 December
Hands off Jerusalem
12:30 pm
Humlegarden, Stockholm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/301301177028829/
12:30 pm
Humlegarden, Stockholm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/301301177028829/
Gothenburg, Sweden
Saturday, 9 December
Protest: Jerusalem is the Capital of Palestine
1:00 pm
Location TBA, Gothenburg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/522280941473909/
1:00 pm
Location TBA, Gothenburg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/522280941473909/
Vaxjo, Sweden
Saturday, 9 December
Jerusalem is the Capital of Palestine
1:00 pm
Vaxjo resecentrum
Norra Jamvagsgatan 5, Vaxjo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1925262207739636/
1:00 pm
Vaxjo resecentrum
Norra Jamvagsgatan 5, Vaxjo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1925262207739636/
Malmo, Sweden
Thursday, 7 December
In Defense of Jerusalem
5:00 pm
Mollevangstorget
Malmo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1514028312012848/
5:00 pm
Mollevangstorget
Malmo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1514028312012848/
Friday, 8 December
In Defense of Jerusalem
5:00 pm
Mollevangstorget
Malmo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1514028312012848/
5:00 pm
Mollevangstorget
Malmo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1514028312012848/
Halmstad, Sweden
Friday, 8 December
Jerusalem is Palestine's Capital
4:00 pm
McDonald's Halmstad
Storgatan 13, Halmstad
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/166034210669263/
4:00 pm
McDonald's Halmstad
Storgatan 13, Halmstad
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/166034210669263/
Koblenz, Germany
Friday, 8 December
Protest for Jerusalem
6:00 pm
Herz-Jesu-Kirch
Lohrrondell 1a, Koblenz
More info: http://palaestina-solidaritaet.de/2017/12/07/koblenz-fr-08-12-kundgebung-zu-jerusalem/
6:00 pm
Herz-Jesu-Kirch
Lohrrondell 1a, Koblenz
More info: http://palaestina-solidaritaet.de/2017/12/07/koblenz-fr-08-12-kundgebung-zu-jerusalem/
Berlin, Germany
Wednesday, 6 December
Protest for Jerusalem
8:00 pm
US Embassy, Berlin
8:00 pm
US Embassy, Berlin
Thursday, 7 December
Jerusalem- Capital of Palestine
9:30 pm
Pariser Platz, Berlin
More info
9:30 pm
Pariser Platz, Berlin
More info
Friday, 8 December
Protest for Jerusalem
4:00 pm
Brandenburger Tor
Pariser Platz, Berlin
4:00 pm
Brandenburger Tor
Pariser Platz, Berlin
Dusseldorf, Germany
Friday, 8 December
Jerusalem - Capital of Palestine
1:00 pm
Bertha-von Suttner-Platz
Dusseldorf
More info
1:00 pm
Bertha-von Suttner-Platz
Dusseldorf
More info
Vienna, Austria
Friday, 8 December
Jerusalem: Capital of Palestine
2:30 pm
US Embassy
Bolzmangasse 16, Vienna
More information
2:30 pm
US Embassy
Bolzmangasse 16, Vienna
More information
Copenhagen, Denmark
Friday, 8 December
Jerusalem is Palestine's Capital
2:30 pm
Dag Hammarskjolds Alle 24
Copenhagen
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/549172678760968/
2:30 pm
Dag Hammarskjolds Alle 24
Copenhagen
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/549172678760968/
Brussels, Belgium
Friday, 8 December
Jerusalem is the Capital of Palestine
5:00 pm
US Embassy in Brussels
Boulevard du Regent 27, Brussels
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1742370302462330/
5:00 pm
US Embassy in Brussels
Boulevard du Regent 27, Brussels
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1742370302462330/
Monday, 11 December
Netanyahu Not Welcome!
11:30 am
14 Avenue de la Joyeuse Entree
Brussels
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/184835458761008/
11:30 am
14 Avenue de la Joyeuse Entree
Brussels
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/184835458761008/
The Hague, Netherlands
Tuesday, 12 December
Jerusalem Capital of Palestine
12:00 pm
Lange Vijverberg
The Hague
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/159192554831145/
12:00 pm
Lange Vijverberg
The Hague
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/159192554831145/
Athens, Greece
Friday, 8 December
Rally at US Embassy against Trump's attack on Jerusalem
6:00 pm
US Embassy Athens
91 Vas. Sofias Avenue, Athens
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1517072295012564/
6:00 pm
US Embassy Athens
91 Vas. Sofias Avenue, Athens
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1517072295012564/
Valencia, Spain
Friday, 8 December
Jerusalem is the Capital of Palestine
5:00 pm
Plaza del ayuntamiento de Valencia
More information
5:00 pm
Plaza del ayuntamiento de Valencia
More information
Zaragoza, Spain
Friday, 8 December
Jerusalem, the Capital of Palestine
6:00 pm
Plaza Espana (Provincial government of Zaragoza)
More information
6:00 pm
Plaza Espana (Provincial government of Zaragoza)
More information
Madrid, Spain
Tuesday, 12 December
Protest against the Trump declaration on Jerusalem
8:00 pm
US Embassy in Madrid
calle Serrano 75, Madrid
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/729573840571384/
8:00 pm
US Embassy in Madrid
calle Serrano 75, Madrid
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/729573840571384/
Paris, France
Saturday, 9 December
Denounce Netanyahu's Visit!
2:00 pm
Place de la Republique
Paris
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2007829459492311/
2:00 pm
Place de la Republique
Paris
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2007829459492311/
Oslo, Norway
Friday, 8 December
Protest Against Trump's Actions on Jerusalem
4:00 pm
Outside Parliament Building
More info: https://www.facebook.com/imtithal.elnajjar/posts/1657830130905738
4:00 pm
Outside Parliament Building
More info: https://www.facebook.com/imtithal.elnajjar/posts/1657830130905738
Helsinki, Finland
Friday, 8 December
Jerusalem - the Palestinian capital!
5:00 pm
Kiasma
Mannerheiminaukio 2, Helsinki
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/147328039371464/
5:00 pm
Kiasma
Mannerheiminaukio 2, Helsinki
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/147328039371464/
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Sunday, 10 December
Protest: No to Trump's declaration on Jerusalem, the Capital of Palestine!
11:00 am
Praca Osvaldo Cruz, Vila Mariana
Sao Paulo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/258995597962352/
11:00 am
Praca Osvaldo Cruz, Vila Mariana
Sao Paulo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/258995597962352/
San Salvador, El Salvador
Friday, 8 December
Jerusalem - Capital of Palestine!
10:00 am
US Embassy
San Salvador, El Salvador
10:00 am
US Embassy
San Salvador, El Salvador
Rabat, Morocco
Sunday, 10 December
Moroccan Popular March for Jerusalem, Capital of Palestine
10:00 am
Rabat
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2038355933044332/
10:00 am
Rabat
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2038355933044332/
Tunis, Tunisia
Thursday, 7 December
Habib Bourguiba Avenue
International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity
510-219-0092 | info@TheInternationalCommittee.org | Website