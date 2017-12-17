PALESTINE : News briefing for December 10th to 14th 2017

ALRAY-Palestinian Media Agency Briefing for December 10th to 14th 2017

http://alray.ps/en/?act=post&id=9994#.WjciKDrVrio

ALRAY IN A WEEK is a weekly bulletin e-newsletter comes out every Sunday to keep ALRAY’s readers flashed with a diverse range of possible issues that are important to the Palestinian Cause.

In ALRAY IN A WEEK you can read about the most Palestinian top news headlines of the previous week, each according to its subject:

Related posts:

Israel’s violations in Palestine:

Inside this issue:

Detentions:

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) waged arrest campaign in different areas of the occupied West Bank cities including the ex-detainee Khader Adnan. Further details

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) waged on Wednesday at dawn a large-scale campaign of arrests and inspections across different districts of the occupied West Bank towns and cities. Further details

Other violations:

Hamda al-Zubaidat, 60, died of a heart attack due to an Israeli military incursion as they threw out sound bombs into the town of Zubeidat in the Jordan Valley north of Jericho. Further details

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa:

Inside this issue:

The alleged Temple mount organizations calls its followers to participate in the wide mass raids to Al-Aqsa mosque Sunday. Further details

Dozens of Israeli extremist settlers and members of the Israeli Antiquities Authority broke on Wednesday morning into courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound, under the full guard of the Israeli occupation forces. Further details

Dozens of settlers stormed on Thursday morning the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque with heavy security of Israeli occupation police. Further details

Palestinian prisoners of Israel:

Inside this issue:

Three Palestinian families from Gaza are allowed on Monday to visit their sons in Eshel prison. Further details

Gaza under siege:

Inside this issue:

Dozens of activists gathered in front of Beit Hanoun/Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday morning to prevent a Bahraini delegation entering to Gaza, after paying a visit normalizing ties with Israeli occupation on Sunday. Further details

The Israeli aircrafts launched airstrikes early on Wednesday targeting a resistance site and farmland in Khan Younis south of the Gaza Strip. Further details

Alray international media watch:

Inside this issue:

Alray International Media Watch from Alray Palestinian Media Agency (December 10, 2017). Further details

Reports and Analysis:

Inside this issue:

Trump’s decision rekindles Jerusalem Intifada. Further details

Other news:

Inside this issue:

The Arab countries stick to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul-Gheit said early Sunday. Further details

Thousands of protesters rallied in front of the U.S. Embassy in London in a protest against the controversial decision by the U.S. administration to recognize Jerusalem as the official capital of Israel. Further details

Islamic movement of Hamas denounced Sunday the visit of Bahraini delegation to Israel, which coincided with Trump announcement of Occupied Jerusalem as a capital for Israel. Further details

An urgent committee is held on Wednesday in Turkey to discuss US president Donlad Trump decision to recognize Jerusalem as “Israel capital” and transfer American embassy to it. Further details

The Non-Aligned Movement at UNESCO has condemned US President Donald H. Trump's decision on Jerusalem. Further details