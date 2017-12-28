International Committee

Save the Date: January 27th 2018

An Update on Venezuela







U.S. Premiere of VENEZUELA THE SHADOW AGENDA, a documentary by Hernando Calvo Ospina. Follow the film it will be a panel presentation and Q&A session.





Saturday January 27, 2018

5-7pm (doors open at 4:30pm)

The Eric Quezada Center for

Culture and Politics

518 Valencia Street

San Francisco, CA

Donations at the door, no one will turned away for lack of funds

Program





Showing of the Film Venezuela the Shadow Agenda followed by a panel presentation and Q&A session.





Panelists:





Antonio Jose Cordero, General Consul of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in San Francisco





Jeanette Charles, journalist, organizer and popular educator. She is also an editor and the solidarity liaison for Venezuelanalysis. Charles is a long time member of the Los Angeles based Chiapas Support Committee, a transnational Black and Brown solidarity collective with African and Indigenous movements across the Americas.





The panel will be moderated by Carolina Morales

Initiated by the Center for Political Education, Freedom Archives, the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity, and the Task Force on the Americas.





For more information call 510-219-0092



