Libyan Resistance Condemn UNSMIL’s Efforts to Undermine Saif Qaddafi’s Central Role in Rebuilding Libya

Internationalist 360°, December 28th 2017

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION:

LIBYAN REVOLUTIONARY COMMITTEES MOVEMENT

ORIGINAL STATEMENT IN ARABIC:

بيان مؤتمر القوى الوطنية لأنصار النظام الجماهيري حول تصريح رئيس بعثة الأمم المتحدة للدعم في ليبيا

Statement by the Conference of National Forces of Supporters of the System of the Masses on Remarks of the Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya

The National Forces noted recent comments of Dr.Ghassan Salama, head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, in which he stated that he did not want dialogue with Dr. Saif al-Islam Qaddafi, who represents the supporters of the system of the masses at home and abroad, on the pretext that he is wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The National Forces are surprised by the issuance of such a statement by the delegate of the international community, which was entrusted with contributing to the resolution of the Libyan crisis by facilitating dialogue between parties, which was reflected and expressed by the three-phase plan approved by the international body and considered a frame of reference for the political solution in Libya.

We emphasize that this latest statement is not in keeping with the path that has been set forth to resolve the Libyan crisis. Rather, he is adopting an approach that deepens the gap between the sons of one nation, because it impedes the rapprochement between them that would end the tragedies that Libyan people suffer every day.

Such a statement supports the continuation of isolationism and exclusion that led to the destruction of the Libyan state, the rise of armed militias, organized crime syndicates and the spread of armed terrorist groups throughout the country.

The National Forces of Supporters of the System of the Masses call upon Dr. Ghassan Salama and the United Nations Mission to distance themselves from all parties and to take full responsibility for conducting dialogue between parties without discrimination.

The National Forces of Supporters of the System of the Masses Emphasize and Declare:

1. Dr. Saif al-Islam al-Qaddafi lives among his people and they have the final say in determining his future and the future of their country. He did not seek to meet with the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, believing that the solution of the Libyan issue should be arrived at through inter-Libyan dialogue, without pressure or external intervention, and towards this end he is making great efforts through reconciliation and dialogue to unite his people, to confront the biased policies that have been and continue to be the main cause of the Libyan crisis.

2. The International Criminal Court has placed a sword on the necks of developing countries to force them into political positions that serve the interests of colonial nations. Dr. Saif al-Islam al-Qaddafi does not care about accusations made by a court which Libya is not a signatory to. Based on political differences, not legal ones, even countries that frequently use the International Criminal Court as a weapon and instrument of colonial subjugation, have not signed its charter to date.

3. The Libyan people are free to define their options, as are other peoples who on numerous occasions have chosen leaders facing various politically motivated bogus charges issued by the ICC.

4. Dr. Ghassan Salama’s statement is entirely based on the logic of exclusion, which will not contribute to a solution or a just political settlement because it is rooted in a lack of a understanding and inaccurate diagnosis of the Libyan situation. This is especially inappropriate from the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya who was assigned the task of conducting dialogue with all parties to reach a satisfactory solution for all.

5. This negative approach will not affect the will and determination of the Libyan people looking to save their country through positive interaction with the upcoming electoral station in 2018. Therefore, we call on our people to respond by continuing to register in the voters register to choose those who represent the real interest of the Libyan people.

The Libyan people are the first and the last to determine the future of their country. Therefore, while they welcome the supporting role for a just political settlement, we do not accept foreign dictates.

Conclusion

The Conference of National Forces of Supporters of the System of the Masses continues to expand its work, activate its popular bases and spread the culture of legitimate peaceful struggle until the goodwill of Libya triumphs over all foreign agendas and conspiracies.

Issued on 28/12/2017

Conference of National Forces of Supporters of the System of the Masses

