Webinar - The Truth About Cuba

Enviado por tortilla en Mié, 10/01/2018 - 19:34
Versión para impresiónSend by email

Webinar organized by the National Network on Cuba (NNOC)

The Truth About Cuba

January 16, 2018, 8:00PM to 9:30PM EST

Photo: Bill Hackwell

Clarify current U.S. Cuba travel with Bob Guild, from RESPECT, the travel providers organization promoting respectful travel to Cuba. Other speakers will be confirmed
  • What has changed since Trump's regulations went into effect?
  • Are the new regulations more smoke than fire?

International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity