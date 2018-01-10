Webinar - The Truth About Cuba
The Truth About Cuba
International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity
Webinar organized by the National Network on Cuba (NNOC)
January 16, 2018, 8:00PM to 9:30PM EST
Photo: Bill Hackwell
Tune into NNOC webinar on Tuesday Jan. 16, 2018 8 pm to 9:30 pm (Eastern time zone).
Clarify current U.S. Cuba travel with Bob Guild, from RESPECT, the travel providers organization promoting respectful travel to Cuba. Other speakers will be confirmed
- What has changed since Trump's regulations went into effect?
- Are the new regulations more smoke than fire?
510-219-0092 | info@TheInternationalCommittee.org | Website