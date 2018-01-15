



for Peace, Justice and Dignity The Institute for Policy Studies Presents: "Cuba Policy from Obama to Trump" with Arnold August - Jan 23, Washington DC

The recently released book Cuba-U.S. Relations Obama and Beyond traces the history of U.S. policy toward Cuba from the Thirteen Colonies to Obama and Trump: changes and continuities.



Join us for a discussion with author Arnold August who will outline the most original and controversial feature of his book new to English-speaking readers: The resistance of revolutionary Cuban intellectuals to the U.S.-led cultural war being waged against Cuban socialist culture. Whether you agree or not, attend, debate and/or ask questions. Books will be on sale at the event that will conclude with a book signing.

Author's royalties from the sales at the book store will be donated to the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO) Hurricane Irma Recovery Fund.



Arnold August (MA political science) is from Montreal and is trilingual in English, Spanish and French. This is his third book on Cuba, all based on lengthy stays onthe island since 1997. The Cuban Spanish-language version of the book is to be launched in Cuba in April 2018. Following more than 10 successful book launches in Canada this past fall, the D.C. event is the inaugural American book launch.



This is event is co-sponsored by: Institute for Policy Studies, Fernwood Publishing, Busboys and Poets. The International Committee for Peace Justice and Dignity, National Network on Cuba, Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO/Pastors for Peace), and the D.C. Metro Coalition in Solidarity with The Cuban Revolution.



Date: January 23 Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Busboys & Poets - 14th & V

2021 14th Street NW, Washington, DC United States

