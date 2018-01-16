VENEZUELA : Dismantling Terrorist Cell Delivers Severe Blow to Opposition

Misión Verdad, in Internationalist 360°, January 16th 2018

Monday morning the former CICPC official who carried out an armed attack on two public buildings in June 2017 was surrounded, along with his armed cell, during an operation of the Special Actions Forces of the Bolivarian National Police (FAES) in El Junquito parish.

Through social networks, Óscar Perez staged his own “reality show” in a minute to minute strongly viralized series of videos. His social media supporters showed images of a visibly bloody Perez with the members of his cell and unidentified civilians, surrounded in an operation that allegedly denied him any possibility of surrendering.

Perez’s version was quickly circulated by the national and international media interested in presenting the event as a possible extrajudicial execution ordered by the Venezuelan Government, portraying the former member of the Scientific Research Corps (CICPC), responsible of a series of armed attacks against military and public venues during 2017, as a victim.

The video broadcast by Pérez brought to mind his other public appearances, including his first video in which he declared himself in “rebellion against Maduro” before attacking the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior and the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ).





Again he appeared on video during the 2017 protests showing the violent takeover of the barracks of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB).





However, this time, the false narrative was disproved by another video in which it is evident that the FAES tried to negotiate with Perez for his surrender and that of the armed men who accompanied him. The Ministry of the Interior stated that in the middle of this negotiation, Perez’s group fired on security forces and tried to detonate a vehicle loaded with explosives. What followed was the dismantling of the cell. Quite the opposite of the version disseminated by social networks.

The mythification and glorification of a terrorist

The victimization of Perez and the promotion of the false narrative of an alleged extra judicial execution was the central focus of reports broadcast by journalists such as Alberto Rodríguez, member of the Telemundo media, and politicians such as the exiled Antonio Ledezma. In an exercise in political hysteria worthy of an anti-Chavism that at all times avoided referring to this figure as a “terrorist”, despite the fact that according to international law, he qualifies because he launched attacks against civilians, such as the assault on the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior and the TSJ.

In a constant effort at decontextualization, they avoid mention of dangerous antecedents of the armed cell of the former CICPC official, recently the protagonist of an assault on the Bolivarian National Guard Command in Laguneta de la Montaña in San Antonio de los Altos in Miranda state, or his confessed connection to the former GNB official, Juan Carlos Caguaripano and the organization that attacked Fort Paramacay in the state of Carabobo.

The evidence exposes Pérez’s cell as an insurgent group against the state that posed a significant threat due to his prior attacks on the civil population and military headquarters. The facts are very different from the presentation of a patriot leader, victim of a Venezuelan security forces trap.

The importance of the dismantling of Pérez’s cell

In the midst of these events, the effusive support of the former CICPC official by members of the organization “Soy Venezuela,” in the words of former mayor Ledezma and Diego Arria, among others, stands out as an effort to build the image of a martyr of the “narco-dictatorship of Maduro” – a modus operandi continually used every time there is the possibility of a death that is politically profitable to the evangalizers of the war against Venezuela.

This event exposes a map of actors promoting an armed confrontation against the State. Within the context of the United States agenda to eliminate political avenues to resolve the current crisis peacefully, they present a clear danger.

Against this background, the dismantling of the armed cell of Pérez is a heavy blow to an armed front nurtured by some ex-soldiers and former officers of the Venezuelan security forces known as “Espada de Dios”. This armed group gave their operations names with clear religious connotations, such as “David” in the case of the capture of Fort Paramacay, and “Genesis”, regarding the assault on the command of the GNB in San Antonio de los Altos.

Behind the hysteria about Perez hides the anticipatory capacity of the Venezuelan State security apparatus who stand against those who intend to take the country into a civil war, as in Syria and Ukraine, where media portrays armed terrorists as defenders of “freedom” of Venezuela.