January 17th:

TWITTER STORM FOR CUBA!



On December 17th, 2014, President Obama made history when he announced that the U.S. government would begin the process of normalizing relations with Cuba. In his address, he referred to the U.S. government's policy towards Cuba has been, "archaic and a failure."Since President Trump's election, the normalization process, which started in 2015, between both countries has come to an abrupt halt. Travel restrictions have been enforced with the self-directed people-to-people educational exchange subcategory eliminated under the 12 categories of legal travel.





Recently, President Trump ordered the expulsion of 15 diplomats from the Cuban embassy in Washington, D.C. in response to alleged "sonic attacks" against 21 Havana based U.S. diplomats. No evidence has been furnished to prove that these attacks actually occurred.





Furthermore, President Trump has suspended all visas issued to Cubans who were planning to visit the United States; he has also warned U.S. citizens not to travel to Cuba, referring to the country as "unsafe for Americans."





We need to send Trump a clear message that we want an end to the blockade and that we want the normalization process to continue! On the 17th of every month, we need to tweet Trump!





Wednesday, January 17th, 2018, Tweet Trump the following messages:





@realDonaldTrump



I support lifting the blockade against Cuba! #cubasibloqueono





