International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity



International May Day Brigade to Cuba April 22-May 6, 2018



The International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity is a member organization of the National Network on Cuba (NNOC). We encourage people to travel to Cuba to to see for themselves that what is coming from the Trump Administration about the safety of traveling to Cuba is nothing but nonsense to frighten people away and to punish Cuba for insisting on its sovereignty.

Cuba is a safe, friendly and healthy country and people from the U.S. should be able to experience for themselves Cuba's reality and be able to freely engage with our Cuban brother and sisters.





International May Day Brigade to Cuba





From the Chicago Cuba Coaliton's website

The National Network on Cuba is pleased to announce that applications for the XIII International May Day Brigade are now available!

Below you will find the Brigade Application form for US Participants

The land package is paid through Marazul Charters, Inc. Participants have the option to also book their airline travel through Marazaul

The final price for the land package is $675 USD

Additional costs not included in the land package fee:

Cuban Visa - $75 USD (for those brigadistas that wish to get the visa through Marazul). Fed Ex Document Delivery - $25 (for delivery of tickets and visas). Flight Arrangements - (for those who whis do individual flights through Marazul) Payments made by credit card will be subject to a 4% fee on the transaction total. To avoid this fee, please send bank/certified/cashier's check or money orders (no personal checks) payable to Marazul Charters.

The completed application and all payments (initial deposits and final payments) should be mailed to:

Marazul Charters, Inc.

1 Marine Plaza, Suite 302

North Bergen, NJ 07047

Registration is now open until March 16, 2018. Final payments for US applicants are expected no later than March 23, 2018.

We are looking forward to a successful International May Day Brigade to Cuba and to building bonds of international solidarity.

If you have any questions please contact us at: ICanGoToCuba@nnoc.info

Call Issued by ICAP



Program of the International May Day Brigade to Cuba

Join the upcoming Webinar "2018 International May Day Brigade -- how you can go to Cuba", scheduled for Monday, Feb. 5, at 8 pm Eastern time.



