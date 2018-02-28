Libyan Resistance Calls Upon on All National and Political Forces to Unite

Internationalist 360°, February 27th 2018

JANA NEWS, CAIRO



APPROXIMATE TRANSLATION

The supporters of the system of the masses and national forces stated they were following closely “the compass of western projects conspiring to divide Libya into three regions“. Italy has been returning to its colonial past to break up the country that has been suffering in its struggle to maintain sovereignty for the past seven years.

On Tuesday, the conference said that the internal conflict is growing, along with the danger of a divided country, which will continue to have negative repercussions in the Libyan national and regional arena. The most destructive are that this will give the terrorist groups the ability to fully implement their project at home and to spread instability to neighboring countries, because this is the objective of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The statement stressed that the external greed of countries who are plundering Libyan resources and wealth drives them to sow conflict and strife to fragment and divide the nation.

The conference called for confronting the project to divide Libya, which will have political, economic, social and regional repercussions, with one unified national will to defeat the specter of division that threatens the homeland and the region.

The statement called for the conference of Libyan tribes and cities to hold an emergency meeting to overcome the existing differences between Libyans to thwart the terrorist agenda and protect the homeland from the evil of internal and external conspiracies.

The conference also called on supporters of the mass system and national and political forces to unite their efforts to confront the threat of partition and fragmentation.

The conference stressed that the will of the Libyan people is the most powerful means to thwart the projects destroying the country. Plans issued from western intelligence services reflect an overwhelming ignorance of the reality of Libya and the region where division will only deepen chaos and terrorism, obstructing efforts towards establishing international peace.

Original in Arabic

