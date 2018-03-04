Conference of Libyan Tribes and Cities Celebrate 41rst Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Authority of the People

Internationalist 360°, March 1st 2018

The Conference of Libyan Tribes and Cities invites the Libyan people to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the proclamation of the authority of the people

March 1, 2018

Aujar – Aubari

The General Secretariat of the Conference of the Libyan Tribes, Cities, Villages and countryside in the southern region congratulated the Libyan people on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the declaration of the people’s authority.

The Secretariat of the Conference said in a statement on Thursday that the “historic” day was celebrated by the Libyan people on March 2, 1977, in Cairo, because it was an application of the third world theory formulated by the commander Martyr Muammar Qaddafi to end the era of the individual and usher in the era of the masses.

“The Saber (Sword) Mujahid lives under the February calamity and the governments and militias of puppets who brought destruction to the homeland and sold the homeland to the colonizers,” the statement said, calling on the Libyan people to join forces to liberate the country from militias and puppet governments.

The General Secretariat of the General Conference of the Libyan Tribes, Cities, Villages and Villages of the Southern Region, commended the great leader of the era of the masses, Colonel Muammar Qaddafi, who formulated the theory of salvation for mankind, and declared its adherence to the popular system as an alternative, because it is the system in which every Libyan citizen contributes to self-rule without excluding any citizen, where citizens are equal in rights and duties, to overcome what he described as the “Nakba” of February and all that resulted.

The statement called on militias to release prisoners and detainees from their secret and public prisons, taking responsibility for their safety.

The conference secretariat also invited the masses of the Libyan people to take part in marches and raise green banners in all regions of the Jamahiriya and demand the return of the mass system and the liberation of the homeland from proxy militias.

The Secretariat reiterated that Dr. Saif Al-Islam Muammar Qaddafi is the Secretary-General of the Conference of the Honors of the Libyan Tribes and Cities, who can bring the country to safety and lead the national reconciliation.

The statement called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards the people of the city of Tawergha who are displaced in camps and work towards their return to their city, stressing that it was the international community that enabled the militias that displaced the Libyan people.

