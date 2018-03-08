International Committee

for Peace, Justice and Dignity

Film: Venezuela, The Shadow Agenda



Date: Thursday, March 15, 2018

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Location: Institute for Policy Studies

1301 Connecticut Avenue, NW, 6th Floor

Washington, DC 20036

The Trump administration has taken up with enthusiasm the policy of destabilization, subversion, and economic warfare against Venezuela that was intensified under the Obama administration. Violent regime change is now clearly the objective of the administration. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for the Venezuelan military to overthrow the government while on a visit to the region and reports have surfaced of military forces from Colombia and Brazil being deployed to their respective borders with Venezuela. Another clear sign that the lives of the people of Venezuela will be sacrificed with violent regime change is the collapse of the dialogue between the Venezuelan government and the counter-revolutionary opposition that had been taking place for almost two years.



You're invited to the film showing of Venezuela, The Shadow Agenda, a documentary by Hernando Calvo Ospina, followed by a challenging informative panel presentation and Q&A session. This documentary is not temporary. It will be valid as long as the United States persists in ending the Bolivarian Revolution that is being built in Venezuela, to seize its immense oil wealth. It is based on interviews with Venezuelan scholars who, in simple and didactic language, tell us a story that the mainstream media insist on hiding or misrepresenting.