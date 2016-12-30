Ghosts of Christmases Past and Present.

Warwick Fry, December 29th 2016



Washington Bullets; Pentagon Bombs



December 20 1989, Nicaragua. We had just moved into our one room 'house' on a corner block of the San Judas suburb in Managua. The guy on the opposite corner invited us over - a kind of re-Xmas cum house-warming party. Throughout that night and the nights before and after there was a constant deep rumble in the sky above, that shadowed the talk of the day. It was the sound of North American bombers on their way to deliver their payload to Panama – 'Operation Just Cause'. The 'operation' was ostensibly to 'take out' Panamanian President Noriega, but in the process killed around 5000 civilians as unmentioned 'collateral damage'.



To the Nicaraguans the nerve wracking rumble was more than ominous. Given US hostility to Nicaragua and its illegal use of Nicaraguan air space it was a truly threatening Christmas message. Even the Australian Consul there said he thought there was a real possibility of an invasion imminent. And at the Xmas street party with the guaro (white rum) flowing, my own laughter was a little nervous when our host pulled out a heavy looking pistol, and said that as the head of the neighbourhood block committee he had the authority to give it to me, if (and he made 'if' sound like 'when') the North Americans invaded.



Through independent media sources reports came back of the massive damage inflicted on the poorer neighbourhoods of Panama City where Noriega had garnered support through his social programs. Human rights observer Grahame Russell looking back twenty seven years later writes;



“The next morning, we arrived at El Chorrillos that used to be a poor, crowded, and lively neighborhood close to the U.S.-designed headquarters of the Panama Army. Half the neighborhood was a flattened, burnt waste land of empty shell buildings, and strewn rubble. Fifteen city blocks - houses, churches, stores and warehouses - had been disappeared by the U.S. ground-air-naval attack. It looked like the devil's land development project; everywhere, U.S. soldiers were driving army bulldozers, cleaning up the remains of buildings, burnt-out buses and cars, etc."



I had been in neighbouring El Salvador a few weeks earlier, covering the November 1989 guerilla offensive which came to within a whisker of toppling the military controlled US backed regime. What foiled the guerilla offensive was air power. Some time in the second week the guerilla forces withdrew as the poorer working class neighbourhoods took the brunt of the savage aerial counter-attack. A few days later they staged an attack on the wealthy suburb of Escalon, (at one stage they took over the Sheraton Hotel) which was retaken block by block – the guerillas made their point. The government was not willing to bomb the mansions of its wealthy patrons.



This Christmas in San Salvador I heard faint echoes of those days in a street fight of a different kind. At midnight of Christmas Eve, after the chicken, the jumbo prawns, Chilean wine and the exchange of presents, the dancing to cumbia and salza, we sallied out to the street with rockets and sparklers. Los cipotes (the 'kids') – were engaged in a torrid street fight with 'invaders' from the next block. A massed retreat from a ranged attack from hurled crackers and whistling rockets, and then running back to counter-attack. Good, clean, if somewhat noisy family fun.



Apart from the cracker fight and the cumbia it could have been Christmas in Australia (or for that matter almost anywhere in the Western world). But with a Trump Presidency in the US, who knows what future Christmases will bring. I am left with the words of Grahame Russell:



A much desired war is coming, in the sands of the Middle East, a war over pools of oil. Much red blood will be splattered over the black oil. The war will be fought in the name of international law, citing provisions and principles that were never respected in Nicaragua, Panama, Guatemala, ... .