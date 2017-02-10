EL SALVADOR : Surfing with History

Warwick Fry, February 10th 2017

Tide was still fullish when Mari and I arrived at Punta Mango. We brushed off the dust of a 40 minute ride on the ‘chicken bus’. Kristina and two enthusiastic Labrador surfer-dogs were there to greet us, our cabin ready, fan and shower water already running.

Our favourite little cove where the king waves roll was a bit rocky for serious body surfing with a tide still covering the sandy bits. We decided to head down a few hundred yards from our $10 dollar a night ‘surfista/backpacker’ rancho to the long beach instead. A couple of lonely looking $100+ a night hotels perched on the overlook of the long beach – OK for the shore break and enough beach for a jog. We had it all to ourselves.

It was Mari who noticed the MS scratched into the boulder on the edge of the driveway down to the hotel beach frontage. MS is the signature of the Mara Salvatrucha 13, one of the earliest and most established of the Salvadoran gangs. Originating with Salvadoran deportees from Los Angeles in the late ‘90s they quickly grew into a network of extortion and terror which caused (and is still causing) an exodus of Salvadorans to the United States – more than the mass emigrations of the 1980s during the 12 year civil war. (Perhaps another case of ‘collateral damage’ coming home to roost). Similarly for the death toll.

Mari has good antennae for this sort of thing. We live in a barrio which is notorious for having been under Salvatrucha control, Mari for nearly ten years. Initially it took a lot of persuading to get our taxi driver to take us there, before he could be convinced that it was “mostly harmless”. He did have to be advised to cut his lights after dark so that he would be recognised as ‘local’ and our corner store is still paying US$25 renta a week to the MS. This is in spite of the fact that recently the police have taken to making regular ‘sweeps’ through our neighbourhood and evicted the families of known gang members from their houses – often under circumstances that in kinder moments I would describe as ‘heavy handed’. Apolitical response of mano duro (hard hand) to earlier attempts to negotiate and address the underlying problem of underpaid labour and unemployment.

Which was one of the reasons we were here at Punta Mango. (Another reason was mental and physical preparation for my return trip to Australia with over 36 hours of flying/airport time). Peace, tranquillity, isolation, nothing but campesino farmlets and hard to find tourist spots, no police, no gangs (we were told), no 4 am buses taking people to their underpaid work.

For Mari, the scratched-in MS initials was simply recognition of a somewhat disappointing reality. However Kristina, the manageress of Rancho Mango reassured us that the pandillas were not a problem in the region. The small communities dotted along the 20 odd kilometres of pristine beaches were determined to keep the gangs away. She went on to describe local community patrols organized to deter any kind of gang presence.

For me the scratched initials signified a meeting point of two histories. I was checking out the beaches here to find out if the guerillas I had met here in 1988 had survived the civil war, along with historic memory. Many had as I discovered at a reunion party on the beach at the invitation of the veterans and ex-combatants. And former guerrilla combatants and some of their now adult family still went out on night patrols if gang activity was detected.

It was a moving experience to find the men and women combatants; and they weren't hard to find. Chatting with locals on the 'chicken bus' I found that they opened up to talk about the role they, or their parents or relatives played 'during the war', when I mentioned that I had visited the region in 1988 and met some of the combatants.

Way back then I had been picked up by a government army patrol, who were highly suspicious of a lone journalist in what they called 'a war zone'. Fortunately the local guerillas gave warning that a patrol was on the way and we had time to hide my camera. The soldiers hiked me along the beaches for the next two days (there was no road then) to a community witha soccer field where they could land the helicopter to fly me out for questioning at the army headquarters. I returned a few months later to retrieve my camera which a campesino proudly returned to me, well wrapped in plastic where he had cached it under his wardrobe.

Word spread quickly that I was the foreigner that the army had 'kidnapped' during the war. Next day I had a visit from Carmelo, an ex-combatant of the BRAZ - the elite commando special forces of the FMLN guerrillas - with a plastic foot for a souvenir.

Much of the next day we spent traversing the dusty roads on an open bed Ute. We visited the beach where I had been 'kidnapped' by the army and met the campesino who had buried my camera. In another community we found Brasila, the young guerrilla I photographed with a weapon almost as big as she was, now the proud mother of 6 sons and daughters.

Later Carmelo showed me the beaches where the arms and supplies were unloaded from the pangas ferrying them across the Gulf of Fonseca from Nicaragua. These were the main supplies for all three of the guerilla fronts in the country. “ This is where the local recruits trained” he said, indicating a local beach-side rancho, “… that's where my father took some of the supplies up into the mountains by ox cart” he said, indicating a dirt track.



The locals are keen to demonstrate the key role they played in the war, with plans to build a small museum and a cultural centre on beach-front land donated by the mayor of the regional council. It is proposed as a project for 'The Rescue of Historic Memory'. With the area's inevitable attraction to surfers this would work in well with a concept recently floated by the government to promote 'political tourism' – already tried and proved in Nicaragua.