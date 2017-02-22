Honduras Political Killing Machine Continues - Jose de los Santos Sevilla, Indigenous leader, shot dead in his home

Rights Action, February 22nd 2017

Still, Honduras remains a strong “democratic” partner of the U.S. and Canada

Still, Honduras remains a profitable investment place for the World Bank and Canadian and U.S. businesses in mining, tourism, garments, bananas, hydro-electric dams, African palm, …

In Honduras, indigenous leader José Santos Sevilla has been assassinated by armed gunmen in his home in Montaña de la Flor. Santos Sevilla was the leader of the indigenous Tolupan people, who are fighting to protect their ancestral lands from industrial mining and logging projects.



In 2015, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples warned of rampant violence against Tolupan organizers, including assassinations, as well as state impunity for the perpetrators of these crimes.



Santos Sevilla’s assassination comes only weeks before the anniversary of the assassination of Honduran indigenous environmental organizer Berta Cáceres, who was killed by armed gunmen in her home on March 2, as she was leading a struggle against hydroelectric dams threatening the ancestral land of the Lenca people.



Sandra Cuffe writes about Honduras, the most repressive, corrupt country in the Americas, where many North American companies do “profitable” business

“There’s an awful lot of corruption around these mega-projects, these big investment projects, whether that’s mining, whether that’s hydroelectric, whether it’s logging, or whether it’s luxury hotel projects. These projects are being imposed on communities, which is why they need to mobilize in the first place. And then that same corruption means activists can then be killed with impunity.” (Ben Leather, Global Witness)



