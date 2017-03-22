Mensaje de condolencias del Presidente-Comandante Daniel y Compañera Rosario, Vice-Presidenta de Nicaragua al Compañero Gerry Adams, Presidente de Sinn Fein



Managua, 21 de Marzo, 2017



Compañero

Gerry Adams

Presidente de Sinn Fein

Belfast



Estimado Compañero Adams,



Con mucha tristeza nos enteramos del fallecimiento del Compañero Martin McGuinness, Representante de Sinn Fein y Ex-Vice Ministro Principal de Irlanda del Norte, cuyo legado de firme e incansable luchador Republicano ha dejado una imborrable historia en la Construcción de la Paz, el Entendimiento y la Unificación de su Pueblo.



Quiero expresarle a Usted en nombre del Pueblo, del Gobierno de la República de Nicaragua, de la Compañera Vice Presidenta Rosario Murillo, y en mi nombre, nuestras más sentidas Condolencias, pidiéndole hacerlas llegar a la Familia del Compañero McGuiness y al Pueblo de Irlanda del Norte.



En Amistad y Solidaridad,



+++++++++++++++++

English Translation

Managua, March 21st, 2017



Comrade

Gerry Adams

President Sinn Fein

Belfast



Dear Comrade Adams,



With much sadness we learn of the passing of Comrade Martin McGuinness, Representative of Sinn Fein and former deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, whose legacy as a firm and tireless Republican fighter has left an indelible history in the construction of peace, understanding and unification of your people.



I would like to express to you, on behalf of the People, the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua, Comrade Vice-President Rosario Murillo and on my behalf, our deepest condolences, asking you to convey them to the Family of Comrade McGuiness and the People of Northern Ireland.



In Friendship and Solidarity,



Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo