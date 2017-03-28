Mensaje de condolencias del Presidente-Comandante Daniel y Compañera Rosario, Vice-Presidenta de Nicaragua al Presidente de la República de Sudáfrica



Managua, 28 de Marzo, 2017



Su Excelencia

Jacob Zuma

Presidente de la República de Sudáfrica

Johannesburgo



Compañero Presidente :



Con mucha tristeza nos enteramos del fallecimiento del Compañero Ahmed Kathrada, el veterano dirigente del ANC quien nos ha dejado un Legado de Firmeza y Entrega al Movimiento Anti-Apartheid y a la Lucha por la Liberación de Sudáfrica.



En nombre del Pueblo, del Gobierno de la República de Nicaragua, de la Compañera Vice-Presidenta Rosario Murillo, y en mi nombre, le expreso a Usted y a su Gobierno nuestras más sentidas Condolencias, pidiéndole hacerle llegar nuestros sentimientos de Solidaridad a la Familia del Compañero Kathrada y al Heroico Pueblo Sudafricano.



En Amistad y Solidaridad,





*****************

Traducción al inglés



Managua, March 28th, 2017



His Excellency,

Jacob Zuma

President of the Republic of South Africa

Johannesburg



Comrade President :



With much sadness we learn of the passing of Comrade Ahmed Kathrada, the veteran ANC leader who has left us a legacy of firmness and commitment to the anti-apartheid movement and the struggle for South African liberation.



On behalf of the People, the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua, Vice-President Rosario Murillo, and on my behalf, I express to you and your Government our deepest condolences, asking you to convey our sentiments of solidarity to the family of Comrade Kathrada and the heroic South African people.



In Friendship and Solidarity,



Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo