(Ingles y Español) Nota de Prensa sobre el NICA Act - Press Release on the NICA Act



NOTA DE PRENSA

El Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional ha conocido esta tarde la disposición de un grupo de Congresistas norteamericanos, identificados por sus posiciones radicales e injerencistas, de reintroducir la llamada Nica Act.



Esta tarde, ratificando esa condición de extremistas y promotores del irrespeto a los Modelos de Democracia Protagónica con Idiosincrasia y Carácter propios, los Congresistas que en Septiembre del año pasado instalaron una Propuesta hostil contra el Derecho del Pueblo nicaragüense al Bienestar, la Seguridad, el Trabajo y la Paz, volvieron a irrumpir en el panorama político pre-electoral, en coincidencia con ciertos agrupamientos de Ciudadan@s nicaragüenses, identificad@s con las Políticas norteamericanas más retrógradas.



Al presentar la Nica Act 2017, este grupo de Congresistas pretende vulnerar el Derecho de Nicaragua, nuestro Pueblo y Gobierno, a continuar desarrollando nuestro Modelo Cristiano, Socialista y Solidario, donde la Democracia, el Diálogo, las Alianzas y la búsqueda de Consensos, garantizan Tranquilidad, Armonía Social y Esperanza.



La Nica Act 2017 és una amenaza más, de las muchas que a lo largo de la Historia se han cernido sobre Nicaragua, en el afán de las mentalidades imperialistas de apropiarse de nuestro País. És un nuevo intento de concederse el Derecho de intromisión destructiva en nuestros Asuntos Nacionales.



La pretensión irracional, inoportuna e improcedente de este grupo de Congresistas de conocidas posiciones extremas, sólo apunta a desestabilizar un País donde las Personas somos prioridad, donde vivimos tranquil@s, en el arraigo de una valiosa Cultura Religiosa, Familiar y Comunitaria, que cultivamos como Patrimonio Especial.



Nicaragua seguirá siendo Baluarte, Ejemplo, y Fortaleza de la Estrategia de Seguridad de Centroamérica y del Continente Nuestroamericano, trabajando, como lo hemos hecho, y lo seguimos y seguiremos haciendo, para combatir el Narcotráfico, la Delincuencia y el Crimen Organizado, y para fortalecer Fronteras que impidan el avance del Terrorismo Internacional.



Nicaragua, consolida y consolidará su Modelo de Reconciliación, Trabajo, Paz y Unidad, empeñados en la Responsabilidad de un Estado y un Gobierno que ha sido reconocido por sus Logros Sociales, Económicos y de Seguridad, reconocido también por la Eficacia, Eficiencia y Transparencia de su Administración.



Nuestra probada Capacidad para gobernar, manejando responsablemente la Economía, nos ha convertido en un País con Crecimiento Sostenido, donde los Avances en la Lucha contra la Pobreza son visibles e innegables.



La Nica Act aparece como una Propuesta, ciega, sorda, e irracional, concebida por mentes insensibles, mal intencionadas, y cerradas completamente a reconocer el Derecho de l@s nicaragüenses a vivir alejad@s de los conflictos de Tiempos Pasados, habitando, por Gracia de Dios, Tiempos Nuevos, Tiempos de Victorias, Tiempos de Buen Juicio, Tiempos de Buena Esperanza, Tiempos de Sabiduría, Tiempos de Proclamación de Buenas Nuevas.



Estaremos pendientes del desarrollo de esta Iniciativa funesta, que no representa el Corazón, la Racionalidad, o la Compasión que obliga al Ser Humano a actuar como Herman@. Una Iniciativa que niega el Conocimiento, la Conciencia, y sobre todo, la Dignidad del Amor.



Nicaragua seguirá promoviendo el Trabajo, el Bienestar, y la Paz. Nicaragua seguirá forjando Alianzas positivas e inteligentes, que procuren Unidad por el Bien Común.



Nicaragua seguirá promoviendo su Modelo de Fé, Familia y Comunidad con la Dignidad y la altura propias de nuestros Aprendizajes y de un Liderazgo Hábil, Eficaz, Experimentado, Sabio y Prudente.



Managua, Abril 5 del 2017

Gobierno de Reconciliación

y Unidad Nacional

PRESS RELEASE

The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity learned this afternoon of the disposition of a group of North American Congressmen, known for their radical and interventionist positions, to reintroduce the so-called Nica Act.



This afternoon, ratifying their condition of extremists and promoters of disrespect to the Models of Protagonist Democracy with its own Idiosyncrasy and Character, the Congressmen who in September last year presented a hostile proposal against the Right of the Nicaraguan People to Welfare, Security, Work and Peace, Re-irrupted the



pre-electoral political landscape, in coincidence with certain groups of Nicaraguan citizens, identified with the most retrograde North American Policies.



In presenting Nica Act 2017, this group of Congressmen intends to violate the Right of Nicaragua, our People and Government, to continue developing our Christian, Socialist and Solidarity Model, where Democracy, Dialogue, Alliances and the pursuit for Consensus, guarantee Tranquility, Social Harmony and Hope.



Nica Act 2017 is one more threat, of the many that throughout History have hover over Nicaragua, in the eagerness of the imperialist mentalities to appropriate our Country. It's a new attempt of granting itself the right of destructive interference in our National Affairs.



The irrational, untimely and improper pretension of this group of Congressmen of known extreme positions, only aims to destabilize a Country where People are the priority, where we live in tranquility, enrooted in a valuable Religious, Family and Community Culture, which we cultivate as a Special Patrimony.



Nicaragua will continue to be the Bastion, Example, and Strength of the Security Strategy of Central America and the American Continent, working, as we have done, and we will continue to do, to combat Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime and Crime, and to strengthen Borders that prevent the advance of International Terrorism.



Nicaragua, consolidates and will consolidate its Model of Reconciliation, Work, Peace and Unity, committed to the Responsibility of a State and a Government that has been recognized for its Social, Economic and Security Achievements, also recognized for the Efficacy, Efficiency and Transparency of its Administration.



Our proven Ability to govern, responsibly managing the Economy, has made us a Country with Sustained Growth, where the Advances in the Struggle against Poverty are visible and undeniable.



Nica Act appears as a blind, deaf, and irrational proposal, conceived by insensitive, malicious minds, and completely unable to recognize the right of Nicaraguans to live far from the conflicts of Past Times, inhabiting, for the Grace of God, New Times, Times of Victories, Times of Good Judgment, Times of Good Hope, Times of Wisdom, Times of Proclamation of Good News.



We will be aware of the development of this baleful Initiative, which does not represent the Heart, Rationality, or Compassion that compel Human Beings to act as Brothers and Sisters. An Initiative that denies Knowledge, Consciousness, and, above all, the Dignity of Love.



Nicaragua will continue to promote Work, Welfare, and Peace. Nicaragua will continue to forge Positive and intelligent alliances, that seek Unity for the Common Good.



Nicaragua will continue to promote its Faith, Family and Community Model with the Dignity and Altitude of our Learning and of a Skillful, Effective, Experienced, Wise and Prudent Leadership.



Managua, April 5, 2017

Government of Reconciliation

And National Unity

