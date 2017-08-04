Afro-Hondurans - Privatization Made Our Land ‘Little Canada’

The Garifuna people of Honduras’ Caribbean coast are fighting neoliberal reforms that force them off of their lands for private tourism companies.

The Black Fraternal Organization of Honduras, Ofraneh , issued a statement on Thursday opposing President Juan Orlando Hernandez’s “Honduras 2020” development plan, claiming it promotes privatization policies which force them off of their ancestral coastal lands.

The Garifuna people of Honduras have lived along

the country's Caribbean coast since the 18th century. | Photo: EFE

The development plan, imposed by the ruling right-wing National Party, establishes “free trade zones” along the Caribbean coast, enticing foreign tourism companies to construct resorts in the area. The “free trade zones” are constructed in public areas that have belonged to the Garifuna people for hundreds of years.

Hernandez claims the plan is intended to create jobs and improve the economy. Ofraneh, however, reaffirms that it is systematically forcing their people off of their lands.

“The Bay of Trujillo (one of the areas undergoing privatization) is now known as ‘Little Canada’ with the presence of a dozen enclave tourism projects and real estate speculations of Canadian citizens,” Ofraneh said.

“This situation has had severe consequences for our people, who are forced to migrate because of the loss of territory and zero social investment by the government of Honduras.”

Ofraneh also criticized the Tourism Promotion Law, which exempts foreign investors in the area from taxation.

Since the 2009 coup that removed leftist President Manuel Zelaya, the National Party has implemented a “model cities” program across the country, allowing foreign businesses to operate in certain areas without paying taxes or abiding by labor regulations. The program, which preceded the “Honduras 2020” plan, has forced thousands of Black and Indigenous groups off of their lands.