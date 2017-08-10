Little Corn Island is Nicaragua’s best-kept secret

Getting to Little Corn Island — 50 miles off the coast of Nicaragua — requires a big commitment.

From Miami, there's a flight to Managua, a connecting flight to Corn Island (with a quick touch down in Bluefields), a transfer to the Corn Island harbour, and a 30-minute boat ride.

But once you arrive, the Caribbean water makes crystal clear that, in this case, it's not about the journey, it's about the destination.

Margie Politzer/Getty Images



We hopped off our beached panga to the welcome of our hosts at Yemaya resort (named after the African goddess of the ocean), who greeted us with refreshing mandarin and star fruit juice and damp lemongrass and mint scented washcloths.

The breeze felt deliciously pure — nothing motorized is permitted on the island, not even golf carts.

Dinner in the open-aired dining room featured fish caught earlier that day in the waters that lapped at our resort's beachfront and salad and vegetables freshly picked from the garden on the property. Afterward, we sat back and enjoyed the evening show: stars, dazzling and bright.