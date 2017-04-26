(Español e inglés) El Presidente Comandante Daniel y la Vice Presidenta Compañera Rosario felicitan al Presidente de Sudáfrica



Managua, 27 de Abril de 2017

Compañero

Jacob Zuma

Presidente de la República

de Sudáfrica

Sus Manos

Querido Compañero Zuma :

En nombre del Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional, del Pueblo de Nicaragua y en el nuestro quiero expresarle a Usted, al Pueblo y Gobierno de Sudáfrica las más fraternas y calurosas felicitaciones en ocasión de la Celebración del Día de la Libertad.

Este Día continúa siendo Luz, Esperanza e Inspiración para los Pueblos del Mundo, al marcar un nuevo comienzo para el Heroico Pueblo Sudafricano, luego de soportar y vencer el Pasado marcado por el Colonialismo, el Racismo y la Exclusión.

Hermano Presidente Zuma,

Rosario y yo reiteramos nuestras felicitaciones, al extenderle nuestro Abrazo Fraterno, desde esta nuestra Nicaragua, Cristiana, Socialista y Solidaria.

***********************

Versión en inglés



Managua, April 27th, 2017

Comrade

Jacob Zuma

President of the

Republic South Africa

Dear Comrade Zuma :

On behalf of the People of Nicaragua, the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity and ourselves, I wish to express to You and to the People and Government of South Africa the most fraternal and warm congratulations on the occasion of the Celebration of Freedom Day.

This Day continues to be light, hope and inspiration for the peoples of the world, as it marked a new beginning for the heroic South African people, after enduring and overcoming a past marked by colonialism, racism and exclusion.

Dear President Zuma,

Rosario and I avail ourselves of this this opportunity to extend to you a Fraternal Embrace, from this our Christian, Socialist and Solidarity Nicaragua.