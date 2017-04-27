Defend democracy and social progress in Nicaragua

The UK Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign is requesting support for the letter below. Please circulate this as widely as possible and notify the UK Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign of your support :

"We the undersigned wholeheartedly condemn attempts by the United States administration to undermine Nicaragua's democracy and sovereignty through the proposed introduction of the NICA Act.

This legislation is a violation of international law and the UN Charter and reflects a pattern of historic interventionist policies in Nicaragua and Latin America by the United States.

President Ortega won the 2016 elections in Nicaragua with 72% of the vote and has overseen a remarkable transformation in the country since he first came back to power in 2007. If passed, the NICA Act will have a devastating effect on the people of Nicaragua and put paid to all of the social and economic achievements which have taken place over recent years.

We call upon members of United States Senate and Congress and the United States Administration to refrain from intervention in the internal affairs of Nicaragua and to respect that country’s sovereignty and democracy.

We also call upon the international community to take all possible steps to oppose the introduction of the NICA Act and express our continued support for the right of Nicaragua to defend its sovereignty and to live in peace."

Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign

Tel 020 7561 4836

campaigns@nicaraguasc.org.uk

www.nicaraguasc.org.uk

FB Nicaragua-Solidarity

Twitter NSCAG_UK