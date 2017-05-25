GUATEMALA : Impunity for mining official implicated in murders of indigenous protestors

(Mynor Padilla, ex Lieutenant Colonel in Guatemalan army, ex head of security for Skye Resources and Hudbay Minerals.)



Furthermore, Judge Pena ordered criminal investigations into the two State prosecutors and over 10 victims and witnesses, including Angelica Choc and her children.



Even in the context of Guatemala’s well-documented judicial corruption, this is an outrageous decision. It will being appealed by the Guatemalan Attorney General’s office, CICIG (the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala) and the lawyers for Angelica Choc. Once these 3 appeals are filed, within 10 working days, the appeals court will likely (though not automatically) announce dates for public hearings.



Stay tuned. Human rights accompaniment support and funds needed for Angelica Choc and the other Q’eqchi’ participants in this amazing, risky trial.



Below:

On May 19, 2017, Judge Ana Leticia Pena released (over a month late) her full decision, acquitting Mynor Padilla, Hudbay Minerals/CGN ex head of security, of charges related to the murder of Mayan Q’eqchi’ community and environmental defender Adolfo Ich, the shooting-paralyzing of German Chub, and the shooting wounding of 6 other men from Las Nubes.