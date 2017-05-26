Nicaragua Now No 8 Summer 2017

NSC News | Thursday, 25 May 2017
http://nicaraguasc.org.uk/news/article/240/nicaragua-now-no-8-summer-20…
Featured articles
Nicaragua – US relations in the age of irrationality, the NICA Act explained
Socialism from below: the popular economy, Liz Light talks to Presidential Adviser on Social Policy, Orlando Nunez Soto, about the importance of the popular economy, a sector that generates 50% of the country’s wealth but receives little recognition.
Protecting the environment & mitigating climate change through Fairtrade, Santiago Dolmus and Juana Antonia Mendez from CECOCAFEN explain
Unionised sex workers who act as advisers to the judicial system, the story of the Nicaraguan Association of Sex workers
What difference does a decent road make? Ludi Simpson revisits Bradford’s twin town of Tisma
TUC funds training programme for Nicaraguan street sellers, Louise Richards describes the impact
Added documents: Download pdf file (1184 kb)